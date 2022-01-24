'The show for me is like an adventure': Abhishek Banerjee on his upcoming web series 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'

Best known for his character of Jaana in 'Stree', Eeshit in 'Rashmi Rocket' and 'Hathoda Tyagi' in 'Paatal Lok', Abhishek Banerjee has always made his mark in films and web shows.

The actor will be soon seen playing a yet another interesting character in the upcoming web series 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'.

Abhishek had different experiences while shooting his upcoming web series. Sharing the experience Abhishek says, "It was a hectic schedule. We did not have any off days so the entire crew and cast have put in a lot of hard work! The show for me was like an adventure, we shot in multiple cities, had multiple challenges and a crazy plot. I love the vision of Raaj Shandalya."

ALSO READ Abhishek Banerjee spills the beans on how the cast and crew of Bhediya stayed safe during the...

Talking about his experience working with Raaj Shaandilyaa, Abhishek says, "He is one of the funniest guys I have ever met. He thinks on his toes, I don't know how he comes up with all these funny situations, but I love that, I mean that's what an actor needs."

Abhishek acknowledges the hard work the crew members have put in to bring out the show successfully.

Directed by Sunil Subramani, the web series is expected to premiere exclusively on Voot Select. Produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the series features Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh as the lead characters.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Dream Girl fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa spills the beans on which Bollywood actress is his...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 02:59 PM IST