Dream Girl fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa spills the beans on which Bollywood actress is his favourite

Raaj Shaandilyaa made his directorial debut with the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl in 2019. However, post that film, he did not helm another project. When asked about the same, he shares, “After Dream Girl, I got too busy writing projects. Also, since it did well at the box office, it had set a certain benchmark for everyone. I wanted a bigger project. However, two scripts are ready, and even the actors have given me a nod. I am waiting for the right time to announce them, and after that, they will go on floors.”

A passionate writer, Raaj has written for films like Bhoomi and the recently announced Janhit Mein Jaari. We point out to him that it seems like he is more inclined towards telling social stories since Dream Girl also had a message. “I like this space of storytelling with humour and social message. I feel if we are giving a social message to our youth through our writing, then nothing like it,” he says.

Raaj is all praise for Nushrratt Bharuccha, with whom he has collaborated in Dream Girl and Janhit Mein Jaari. “Yes, this is my second collaboration with her, simply because she is an extremely talented actress. Our chemistry is bang on, and we understand each other quite well. I want to work with other actresses, but Nushrratt is a wholesome performer. I am also planning more projects with her in future,” he gushes.

He is also producing a comedy titled The Great Weddings Of Munnes for Jio Studios that stars Abhishek Banerjee. “The web series I am exploring is a family-oriented wedding comedy with Abhishek and Jio. I believe this kind of comedy hasn’t come on OTT so far,” he reveals.

Elaborating further, he adds, “When I narrated this script to Abhishek, he really loved it. It is a simple family story. Since I worked with him in Dream Girl, I felt he was perfect for this role. It will be out soon.”

Raaj used to write for TV shows in the past. He is very happy in his current space and doesn’t see himself venturing back that pathway unless something really excites him. “I get numerous offers from television, but I don’t have the bandwidth to do them. If something good comes, I have no issues in doing it. I don’t have any reservations with the medium as far as I am able to tell my stories," he concludes.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 05:51 AM IST