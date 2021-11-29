Abhishek Banerjee spills the beans on how the cast and crew of Bhediya stayed safe during the pandemic

The toughest task during Covid-19 times during film shootings is safety. The team of the Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee-starrer film Bhediya managed to wrap their shooting schedule in 49 days and way before time as they shot in Arunachal Pradesh. While the other Varun-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, resulted in both Varun and Neetu Singh testing positive, the makers ensured that they didn’t want to get into trouble of any sort with this film.

The film’s producer Pooja Vijan was there to make sure that people followed the rules. “We never shook hands with each other or anything as long as we were there. We respected all safety protocols, and if anyone’s mask slipped under their nose, there would be a reprimand immediately from Pooja, and everyone respected that,” Abhishek says. “That was the main reason why we managed to do an entire shoot without anyone getting infected,” he adds.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:48 AM IST