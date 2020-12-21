The Secrets We Keep: Intense performances keep you hooked till the end

Maja’s happy mood in the idyllic opening sequence quickly segues into the harrowing memory that she thought she had long buried. From thereon, Adler cloaks much of the narrative in a noirish ambience that reflects the psychological repercussions of wartime violence.

Adler-Covington are astute in depicting human nature: When Maja rushes out bloodied and bruised, her son retreats in fear while her neighbour scurries homeward.

The 50s setting is aesthetically recreated, and the director extracts intense performances from Messina and Rapace, who is herself of Romani lineage. Killaman is effective as the hostage trussed up in Maja’s basement, and Amy Seimetz shines in a small role as his distraught wife, Rachel.

It boggles the mind though that Maja is able to easily abduct sturdy Thomas in broad daylight all by herself. Implausibilities are offset by nail-biting tension in adroitly helmed sequences. A war crime is depicted in disjointed chromatic flashbacks, attesting to the fragmented memories of the traumatised victim.

Homage to Hitchcock is evident when Maja pursues Thomas to a theatre screening North by Northwest in which Cary Grant is mistaken for someone he is not. What if Thomas was innocent as he initially claims to be? If not, can revenge be justified? The film skims diverse possibilities. Adler-Covington do not adequately address this issue. But then they crafted a movie, not a book.

Film: The Secrets We Keep

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Chris Messina, Joel Kinnaman, Amy Seimetz, Jackson Dean Vincent, Madison Paige Jones, Jeff Pope, David Maldonado, Ed Amatrudo

Director: Yuval Adler

Stars: 3