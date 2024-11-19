 The Sabarmati Report: Madhya Pradesh Govt To Make Vikrant Massey's Film Tax-Free In The State
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made this announcement and said he will also go to watch the movie. Helmed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film revolves around the 2002 Godhra burning train incident which triggered communal riots in Gujarat. The CM said it (Godhra incident) was a dark chapter of the past and truth will come out through the film

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday (November 19) decided to declare "The Sabarmati Report", a film on the Godhra train burning incident of 2002, as tax-free in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made this announcement and said he will also go to watch the movie. Helmed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film revolves around the 2002 Godhra burning train incident which triggered communal riots in Gujarat.

"'The Sabarmati Report' is a very good movie. I will go to watch the movie myself. I also told my ministers, MLAs and MPs to watch this film. We are also going to make it tax-free in the state so that maximum people can watch it," Yadav told reporters in Bhopal.

He said it (Godhra incident) was a dark chapter of the past and truth will come out through the film.

While accusing the opposition of playing "dirty politics" on the Godhra incident for vote bank, Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat, saved the honour of the state and the country.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi said a fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time, while referring to "The Sabarmati Report" film.

Modi made the comments on X, reacting to a user's post praising the movie "The Sabarmati Report" for "bringing out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history".

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang on Tuesday said the movie has brought out the truth of the Godhra incident, in which 59 persons were killed.

The facts shown in the movie have proved that the Congress and the opposition had set a narrative to defame Gujarat in the entire world at that time, the BJP leader claimed.

The Congress always distorted history to defame the majority community in the country and mislead the society, Sarang alleged.

"We along with the party workers and public will watch 'The Sabarmati Report' movie," he said.

