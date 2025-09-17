Cardi B Admits Falling Asleep In Court During Assault Trial On The Jennifer Hudson Show: 'Had A Long Night'—VIDEO

Rapper Cardi B's recent civil assault trial, which stemmed from a 2018 lawsuit by former security guard Emani Ellis accusing her of scratching and spitting during a doctor's visit while pregnant, sparked hilarious social media memes, including one of her dozing off in court. However, a California jury unanimously cleared her of the allegations. The jury cleared the rapper of all liability, handing her what was described as a 'quick and absolute victory.'

Cardi B Admits Falling Asleep In Court During Assault Trial

On The Jennifer Hudson Show, Cardi arrived as a guest on Monday, September 15 and admitted that she had indeed fallen asleep during the proceedings. She said, "I'm not even going to lie, I was...I had a long night! I’m in the middle of an album rollout. I was so sleepy, I was trying to fight it but I just couldn't."

Further, when Jennifer asked about the trial, Cardi B said she was 'overwhelmed,' explaining that she was in the middle of an album rollout and had to attend court in between.

She said, "And then, when I get to court, I realise that it’s going to be on national TV, being televised. It’s like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,'" she added. "I missed my kids’ first day of school. But at least it's positive press."

Lawyer: Did you call her fat?



Cardi: No, i was calling her a bitch pic.twitter.com/R6s1Mno1U8 — SSoura (@ssoura) August 30, 2025

Cardi B Throws Marker At Pap Over Pregnancy Question

While leaving the court in Alhambra, California, Cardi B lashed out at a paparazzo after being questioned about her personal life. The 31-year-old rapper turned heads in a black-and-white polka dot dress as she made her way out of the court. But when asked if she was expecting her fourth child with ex-husband Offset and how that might affect NFL star Stefon Diggs, whom she has been linked to since June, Cardi snapped.

"Respect women," she shouted, before angrily tossing a marker in the direction of the paparazzo.

A video on social media shows the photographer pressing Cardi about claims that "Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time" and whether there could be any "paternity issues with Stefon Diggs." Cardi, visibly irritated, grabbed a marker from a fan's hand and hurled it toward the questioner.