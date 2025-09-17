28 Years Later OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Post-Apocalyptic Film

28 Years Later On OTT | Photo Credit: Trailer

28 Years Later is a post-apocalyptic coming-of-age horror film starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Jack O'Connell, among others. The sequel to the 2002 film was released in theaters on June 20, 2025, and it kept the audience hooked to the screens in theatres.

It received generally positive reviews from critics and has grossed $150 million worldwide against its budget of $60 million. The long-awaited third installment of the 28 Days Later franchise, 28 Years Later is set to be released on Netflix, starting from September 20, 2025.

About 28 Years Later

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "28 YEARS LATER, directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, is coming to Netflix in the US on September 20."

28 YEARS LATER, directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, is coming to Netflix in the US on September 20. pic.twitter.com/uRCWNMgRk0 — Netflix (@netflix) September 6, 2025

Plot overview

28 Years Later centres around Jamie and his 12-year-old son, Spike, residing in a remote island community in Great Britain that has remained unaffected by the Rage virus for years. However, when Jamie brings Spike to the mainland for a hunting tradition, they face newly evolved infected and reveal concealed secrets and threats among fellow survivors. The film explores a post-outbreak world where the virus has been contained to the island and a new generation has grown up in isolation.

Read Also Birthday Special: Watch These Interesting Films Of Sonu Sood Available On OTT Platforms

Cast and characters

The film features Alfie Williams as Spike, Jodie Comer as Isla, Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Ian Kelson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Jamie, Edvin Ryding as Erik Sundqvist, Christopher Fulford as Sam, Jack O'Connell as Sir Jimmy Crystal, Stella Gonet as Jenny, Jack O'Connell as Sir Jimmy Crystal, and Christopher Fulford as Sam, among others.