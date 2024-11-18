'It Exposes The Truth': Amit Shah Praises Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report, Ektaa Kapoor Thanks Him

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded "The Sabarmati Report" for its gripping narrative, Home Minister Amit Shah also praised the film for its bold and uncompromising depiction of events. Taking to his social media handles, the Home Minister praised Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna starrer saying the movie defies the ecosystem with unparalleled courage and exposes the truth.

Amit Shah wrote, "No matter how hard a powerful ecosystem tries, it cannot keep the truth hidden in darkness forever. The film #SabarmatiReport defies the ecosystem with unparalleled courage and exposes the truth behind the fateful episode to broad daylight."

Ektaa Kapoor was quick to take note of Shah's words and she shared his post on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Heartfelt thanks for your loving words and appreciation. #TheSabarmatiReport #Grateful #TruthWillPrevail."

On November 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded "The Sabarmati Report" for its effort in uncovering the truth. Responding to an X user who tagged him with the film's trailer, the Prime Minister praised the movie for shedding light on the events surrounding the 2002 Godhra train tragedy.

Highlighting the importance of bringing facts to light, PM Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time of the train burning, wrote, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

PM Modi supported Alok Bhatt's post, where Bhatt described the film as a must-watch. Giving four reasons for watching the movie, he wrote, "Why I feel the film #SabarmatiReport is a must-watch. Let me share my views. The effort is particularly commendable because it brings out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history. The makers of the film handled this issue with a lot of sensitivity and dignity."

Responding to Modi's post, Ektaa shared a screenshot of the PM's tweet and wrote in Hindi, "Respected Prime Minister, thank you very much for your positive words on #TheSabarmatiReport. Your appreciation on #TheSabarmatiReport proves that we are on the right track. And thank you for the love and support! History is witness that whether it is a country or a person, it is only by falling. No matter how long the cycle of lies, the truth changes it."

"The Sabarmati Report" explores the events leading up to the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, and produced by Vikir Films, the film also features Ridhi Dogra in a pivotal role.