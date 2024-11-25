 The Madness OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Madness OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Madness OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The upcoming eight-episodic thriller series is created by Stephen Belber. The series follows the story of a media pundit, portrayed by Colman Domingo, whose life is turned upside down when he becomes entangled in a mysterious murder case in the Poconos mountains

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
The Madness OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Madness is a thriller series starring Colman Domingo in the lead role. The upcoming eight-episodic thriller series is created by Stephen Belber. It is set to stream on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch The Madness?

The series is set to stream on November 28, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. Taking to the social media platform X, the streaming giant shared some stills of the series and captioned, "Here's your first look at Colman Domingo in The Madness — an edge-of-your-seat post-truth-era conspiracy thriller series premiering November 28. Media pundit Muncie Daniels must fight for his innocence and life after stumbling upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscribed 8 Times; NIIs Quota Booked 21x, Place Bids Worth Almost ₹2,000 Crore Till Now; GMP Rockets To ₹53
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscribed 8 Times; NIIs Quota Booked 21x, Place Bids Worth Almost ₹2,000 Crore Till Now; GMP Rockets To ₹53
Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar Institutions Cancel Admissions Of Several FYJC Students Over Document Discrepancies
Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar Institutions Cancel Admissions Of Several FYJC Students Over Document Discrepancies
NEET UG 2024: MCC Removes Two Seats from Special Stray Vacancy Counselling
NEET UG 2024: MCC Removes Two Seats from Special Stray Vacancy Counselling
Kerala TET 2024 Registration Ends Today At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply!
Kerala TET 2024 Registration Ends Today At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply!

The series follows the story of a media pundit, portrayed by Colman Domingo, whose life is turned upside down when he becomes entangled in a mysterious murder case in the Poconos mountains. The series shows how he embarks on a journey to protect his family and prove his innocence. It also shows how he works to reconnect with his estranged relatives and rediscover his lost ideals in order to survive.

Read Also
The Empress Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Historical Drama
article-image

Cast and production of The Madness

The Madness features Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels, Gabrielle Graham as Kallie, Tamsin Topolski as Lucie Snipes, John Ortiz as Franco Quinones, and Thaddeus J. Mixson as Demetrius, among others. The Madness is produced by Stephen Belber VJ Boyd, Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin, Kaitlin Dahill, and Clement Virgo under The North Road Company and Chernin Entertainment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Madness OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Madness OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Abhishek Bachchan Mentions Aishwarya Rai For First Time Amid Divorce Rumours: 'I Am Lucky...'

Abhishek Bachchan Mentions Aishwarya Rai For First Time Amid Divorce Rumours: 'I Am Lucky...'

Aditi Sharma Welcomes Second Baby With Husband Sarwar Ahuja: 'Those Tiny Feet, Mesmerising...

Aditi Sharma Welcomes Second Baby With Husband Sarwar Ahuja: 'Those Tiny Feet, Mesmerising...

Urvashi Rautela Reveals She Can't Get Married For 2.5 Years Due To THIS Reason (VIDEO)

Urvashi Rautela Reveals She Can't Get Married For 2.5 Years Due To THIS Reason (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift Breaks Down As Her Eras Tour Comes To An End In Toronto (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift Breaks Down As Her Eras Tour Comes To An End In Toronto (VIDEO)