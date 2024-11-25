The Madness OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Madness OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Madness is a thriller series starring Colman Domingo in the lead role. The upcoming eight-episodic thriller series is created by Stephen Belber. It is set to stream on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch The Madness?

The series is set to stream on November 28, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. Taking to the social media platform X, the streaming giant shared some stills of the series and captioned, "Here's your first look at Colman Domingo in The Madness — an edge-of-your-seat post-truth-era conspiracy thriller series premiering November 28. Media pundit Muncie Daniels must fight for his innocence and life after stumbling upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods."

Plot

The series follows the story of a media pundit, portrayed by Colman Domingo, whose life is turned upside down when he becomes entangled in a mysterious murder case in the Poconos mountains. The series shows how he embarks on a journey to protect his family and prove his innocence. It also shows how he works to reconnect with his estranged relatives and rediscover his lost ideals in order to survive.

Cast and production of The Madness

The Madness features Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels, Gabrielle Graham as Kallie, Tamsin Topolski as Lucie Snipes, John Ortiz as Franco Quinones, and Thaddeus J. Mixson as Demetrius, among others. The Madness is produced by Stephen Belber VJ Boyd, Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin, Kaitlin Dahill, and Clement Virgo under The North Road Company and Chernin Entertainment.