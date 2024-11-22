The Empress Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Historical Drama

The Empress Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Empress is a historical series starring Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth von Wittelsbach and Philip Froissant as Franz Joseph in the lead role. The first season was released on September 29, 2024, and it received a positive response from audiences. The Season 2 of the series was renewed after the success of the first season, and it is currently streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch The Empress Season 2?

The series is streaming on Netflix in German, English and Hindi. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and captioned, "The fairytale era is over, now the battle for the future begins. 👑 The Empress Season 2 premieres November 22."

The Empress Season 2 premieres November 22. pic.twitter.com/WwPNIf9x2N — Netflix (@netflix) October 29, 2024

Plot

The plot of Empress follows the life of a 16-year-old Bavarian princess, Elisabeth "Sisi" von Wittelsbach, who marries Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria and becomes the Empress of Austria. The story takes a dramatic turn as she struggles to adapt to the strict rules and politics of the Habsburg royal court. What will happen when she decides to fight for her place in court and for the rights of the empire? Will Sisi be able to attain the position she desires and live her life on her own terms?

Cast and production of The Empress Season 2

The Empress Season 2 features Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, Philip Froissant as Franz Joseph, Emperor of Austria, Johannes Nussbaum as Archduke Maximilian, Melika Foroutan as Sophie, Svenja Jung as Countess Louise Gundemann, and Andreas Dohler as Maximilian, among others.

It is directed and written by Katharina Eyssen, Bernd Lange, and Janna Maria Nandzik. The series is produced by Fabian Maubach under Netflix, Sommerhaus Serien, and Inferno Pictures.