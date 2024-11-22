 The Empress Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Historical Drama
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Empress Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Historical Drama

The Empress Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Historical Drama

The Empress is a German language historical drama which is directed and written by Katharina Eyssen, Bernd Lange, and Janna Maria Nandzik. The series follows the story of a 16-year-old Bavarian princess, Elisabeth "Sisi" von Wittelsbach, who marries Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria and becomes the Empress of Austria. The first season of the show was released in September 2024

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
The Empress Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Empress is a historical series starring Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth von Wittelsbach and Philip Froissant as Franz Joseph in the lead role. The first season was released on September 29, 2024, and it received a positive response from audiences. The Season 2 of the series was renewed after the success of the first season, and it is currently streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch The Empress Season 2?

The series is streaming on Netflix in German, English and Hindi. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and captioned, "The fairytale era is over, now the battle for the future begins. 👑 The Empress Season 2 premieres November 22."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: BJP Writes To Reconsider ‘No Confidence’ Motion Against Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay
West Bengal: BJP Writes To Reconsider ‘No Confidence’ Motion Against Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay
Mega Block On Sunday, Nov 24: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details
Mega Block On Sunday, Nov 24: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details
The Empress Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Historical Drama
The Empress Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Historical Drama
Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS News Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary Over Challenge On Alcohol Lyrics In Songs: 'Mera Kaam Sasta Nahi Hai' (VIDEO)
Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS News Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary Over Challenge On Alcohol Lyrics In Songs: 'Mera Kaam Sasta Nahi Hai' (VIDEO)

The plot of Empress follows the life of a 16-year-old Bavarian princess, Elisabeth "Sisi" von Wittelsbach, who marries Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria and becomes the Empress of Austria. The story takes a dramatic turn as she struggles to adapt to the strict rules and politics of the Habsburg royal court. What will happen when she decides to fight for her place in court and for the rights of the empire? Will Sisi be able to attain the position she desires and live her life on her own terms?

Read Also
Based On A True Story Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast and production of The Empress Season 2

The Empress Season 2 features Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, Philip Froissant as Franz Joseph, Emperor of Austria, Johannes Nussbaum as Archduke Maximilian, Melika Foroutan as Sophie, Svenja Jung as Countess Louise Gundemann, and Andreas Dohler as Maximilian, among others.

It is directed and written by Katharina Eyssen, Bernd Lange, and Janna Maria Nandzik. The series is produced by Fabian Maubach under Netflix, Sommerhaus Serien, and Inferno Pictures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Empress Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Historical Drama

The Empress Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Historical Drama

Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS News Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary Over Challenge On Alcohol Lyrics In Songs: 'Mera...

Diljit Dosanjh SLAMS News Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary Over Challenge On Alcohol Lyrics In Songs: 'Mera...

Amit Shah Meets Ektaa Kapoor, Vikrant Massey In Delhi, Praises The Sabarmati Report Team; See PHOTOS...

Amit Shah Meets Ektaa Kapoor, Vikrant Massey In Delhi, Praises The Sabarmati Report Team; See PHOTOS...

Neha Bhasin Opens Up About PMDD, Eating Disorder: 'Would Sit Alone In Dark For 10 Hours, Slowly...

Neha Bhasin Opens Up About PMDD, Eating Disorder: 'Would Sit Alone In Dark For 10 Hours, Slowly...

Raima Sen Mourns Father Bharat Deb Burman's Death, Pens Emotional Note: 'Words Fall Short...'

Raima Sen Mourns Father Bharat Deb Burman's Death, Pens Emotional Note: 'Words Fall Short...'