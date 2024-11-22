Based On A True Story Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Based On A True Story Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Based On A True Story is a dark comedy thriller series starring Kaley Cuoco as Ava Bartlett and Chris Messina as Nathan Bartlett in the lead roles. The second season of the series is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Based on a True Story Season 2?

The series is currently streaming on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Parenthood just got a LOT more complicated. Season 2 of #BasedOnATrueStory, now streaming, only on the Peacock Hub on JioCinema Premium. Available in English & Hindi."

Plot

The series follows a real estate agent named Ava Bartlett, who struggles to balance her personal and professional life. Everything seems normal in her life with her husband, Nathan, until one day, she begins to notice a string of murders happening in their city.

The media reports extensively on the killings, and the police work tirelessly to find the culprit. A shocking twist occurs when Ava contacts a man named Max to fix a leaky toilet in their home, only to later discover that he is the killer responsible for the deaths of over 20 women. Will Ava and Nathan be able to save their lives?

Cast and production of Based on a True Story Season 2

Based on a True Story Season 2 is directed by Alexander Buono, Anu Valia, Francesca Gregorini, Jennifer Arnold, and Jenee LaMarque. It features Kaley Cuoco as Ava Bartlett, Chris Messina as Nathan Bartlett, Priscilla Quintana as Ruby Gale, Melissa Fumero as Drew, and Liana Liberato as Tory Thompson, among others. The series is produced by Kyle Weber and P Todd Coe under Overlook Productions, Universal Content Productions, and Aggregate Films.