 Cruel Intentions OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCruel Intentions OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Cruel Intentions OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Cruel Intentions is an upcoming series starring Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, and Sara Silva in the lead roles. It is based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses and Roger Kumble's film of the same name, which was released in 1999

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Cruel Intentions OTT Release Date | Trailer

Cruel Intentions is an upcoming series starring Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, and Savannah Lee Smith in the lead roles. It is based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses and Roger Kumble's film of the same name, which was released in 1999. The series is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Cruel Intentions?

The series will release digitally on November 21, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
'Mini Heart Attack': Fans Left Scared After Virat Kohli's Lengthy Post On Social Media Goes Viral Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Series
'Mini Heart Attack': Fans Left Scared After Virat Kohli's Lengthy Post On Social Media Goes Viral Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Series
Who Is Yash Rathi? All About Comedian Facing FIR For Using 'Vulgar' Stand-Up Act In IIT Bhilai Show
Who Is Yash Rathi? All About Comedian Facing FIR For Using 'Vulgar' Stand-Up Act In IIT Bhilai Show
'Get The F**k Out': US CEO Fires 99 Out Of 110 Employees For Not Attending Morning Meeting: Here's Why Communication At Work Plays An Essential Role
'Get The F**k Out': US CEO Fires 99 Out Of 110 Employees For Not Attending Morning Meeting: Here's Why Communication At Work Plays An Essential Role
US President-Elect Donald Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon To Be Education Secretary
US President-Elect Donald Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon To Be Education Secretary

The series is set against the backdrop of Manchester College, a fictional university near Washington, DC, where reputation is everything. Cruel Intentions follows the story of two siblings, Caroline and Lucien, who strive to uphold their Greek standards. However, their lives take a drastic turn when they become entangled in a scandal after a hazing ritual goes wrong.

Read Also
Moonflower Murders OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast and production of Cruel Intentions

The cast of the series includes Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil, Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont, Sara Silva as CeCe Carroway, Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover, John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell, Sean Patrick Thomas as Professor Hank Chadwick, Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth, Laura Benanti as Claudia Merteuil, Jon Tenney as US Congressman Russell and Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth, among others.

The series is created by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman. It is produced by Original Film, Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, Amazon MGM Studios, and Sony Pictures Television.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Anupam Kher Says Non-Voters Have NO Right To Complain Over Next...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Anupam Kher Says Non-Voters Have NO Right To Complain Over Next...

Who Is Yash Rathi? All About Comedian Facing FIR For Using 'Vulgar' Stand-Up Act In IIT Bhilai Show

Who Is Yash Rathi? All About Comedian Facing FIR For Using 'Vulgar' Stand-Up Act In IIT Bhilai Show

Cruel Intentions OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Cruel Intentions OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

'Adults Ke Saamne Adult Language...': Comedian Yash Rathi Unfazed By FIR Over 'Vulgar' Jokes At IIT...

'Adults Ke Saamne Adult Language...': Comedian Yash Rathi Unfazed By FIR Over 'Vulgar' Jokes At IIT...

When AR Rahman Revealed His Arranged Marriage 'Specifications': 'Want Simple Woman, Won't Cause Me...

When AR Rahman Revealed His Arranged Marriage 'Specifications': 'Want Simple Woman, Won't Cause Me...