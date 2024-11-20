Cruel Intentions OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Cruel Intentions OTT Release Date | Trailer

Cruel Intentions is an upcoming series starring Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, and Savannah Lee Smith in the lead roles. It is based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses and Roger Kumble's film of the same name, which was released in 1999. The series is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Cruel Intentions?

The series will release digitally on November 21, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Power can be cruel. Cruel Intentions, a ruthless new series, is streaming November 21. pic.twitter.com/gWpAyrROu7 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 24, 2024

Plot

The series is set against the backdrop of Manchester College, a fictional university near Washington, DC, where reputation is everything. Cruel Intentions follows the story of two siblings, Caroline and Lucien, who strive to uphold their Greek standards. However, their lives take a drastic turn when they become entangled in a scandal after a hazing ritual goes wrong.

Cast and production of Cruel Intentions

The cast of the series includes Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil, Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont, Sara Silva as CeCe Carroway, Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover, John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell, Sean Patrick Thomas as Professor Hank Chadwick, Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth, Laura Benanti as Claudia Merteuil, Jon Tenney as US Congressman Russell and Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth, among others.

The series is created by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman. It is produced by Original Film, Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, Amazon MGM Studios, and Sony Pictures Television.