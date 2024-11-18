Moonflower Murders OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Moonflower Murders OTT Release Date | Trailer

Moonflower Murders is a mystery thriller series starring Lesley Manville as Susan Ryeland and Tim McMullan as Atticus Pund in the lead roles. The series is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Moonflower Murders?

The series is streaming on SonyLIV. Magpie Murders, which is directed by Peter Cattaneo, is based on Anthony Horowitz's novel of the same name.

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around an editor named Susan Ryeland, who receives the manuscript of Alan Conway's last novel, Atticus Pund Takes the Case. The intrigue begins when Susan discovers that the final pages of the manuscript are missing. She also learns that Alan has died under mysterious circumstances. Determined to uncover the truth behind his death, Susan decides to travel to Suffolk in search of the missing pages. The unfolding events are revealed throughout the series.

Cast and production of Moonflower Murders

The cast of the series includes Conleth Hill as Alan Conway, Lesley Manville as Susan Ryeland, Tim McMullan as Atticus Pund, Ian Lloyd Anderson as Brent, Karen Westwood as Fraser, Harry Lawtey as Robert Blakiston, Michael Maloney as Charles Clover, Claire Rushbrook as Katie Williams, and Dorothy Atkinson as Lady Frances Pye, among others.

It is produced by Peter Cattaneo, Jill Green, Anthony Horowitz, Dee Collier, Susanne Simpson, Anneliese O'Callaghan, Suzanne McAuley, Lesley Manville and Suzanne McAuley under BBC Studios, Eleventh Hour Films, and Masterpiece.