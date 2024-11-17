Like Ani Subscribe OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Like Ani Subscribe OTT Release Date | Trailer

Like Ani Subscribe is a suspense thriller film starring Jui Bhagwat in the lead role. The film premiered in Singapore on October 13, 2024, and was released in theatres on October 18, 2024, wherein it received a positive response from the audiences and critics. It is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Like Ani Subscribe?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is directed and written by Abhishek Merukar.

Plot

The story focuses on an aspiring actress and a vlogger named Khushi who discovers a murder during a live stream, resulting in her being accused of the crime. While dealing with it, she meets different individuals, such as a scammer and a movie director. What happens when she embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind the incident? The film also shows the influence of social media in today's life and how it affects the generation.

Cast and production of Like Ani Subscribe

The cast of the film includes Amey Wagh as Rohidas Chavan, Jui Bhagwat as Khushi, Amruta Khanvilkar as Deepika, Shubhankar Tawde as Ravi, Vitthal Kale as Faisal, Virat Madake as Inspector Sandeep Inamdar, Rajasi Bhave as Shruti, Pushkaraj Chirputkar as Varun, Shrikant Yadav as Dadasaheb, Shivraj Waichal as Bipin, and Shrikant Yadav as Dadasaheb, among others.

It is produced by Nitin Vaidya and Abhishek Merukar under Nitin Vaidya Productions, Abhishek Merukar Productions and Alphaneon Studios.