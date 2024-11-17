 Like Ani Subscribe OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLike Ani Subscribe OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Like Ani Subscribe OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Like Ani Subscribe is a Marathi language film which revolves around an aspiring actress and a vlogger named Khushi who discovers a murder during a live stream, resulting in her being accused of the crime

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Like Ani Subscribe OTT Release Date | Trailer

Like Ani Subscribe is a suspense thriller film starring Jui Bhagwat in the lead role. The film premiered in Singapore on October 13, 2024, and was released in theatres on October 18, 2024, wherein it received a positive response from the audiences and critics. It is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Like Ani Subscribe?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is directed and written by Abhishek Merukar.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
KL Rahul Bats At Nets To Allay Injury Worries; Devdutt Padikkal To Stay Back In Australia As Back-Up
KL Rahul Bats At Nets To Allay Injury Worries; Devdutt Padikkal To Stay Back In Australia As Back-Up
JNU to Offer Elective on Indian Knowledge Traditions Across All Disciplines
JNU to Offer Elective on Indian Knowledge Traditions Across All Disciplines
Horrific! Mexico Coach Javier Aguirre Left Bloodied After Being Hit With Can From Crowd During CONCACAF Nations League
Horrific! Mexico Coach Javier Aguirre Left Bloodied After Being Hit With Can From Crowd During CONCACAF Nations League
FMGE December Session: Application Process Deadline Tomorrow
FMGE December Session: Application Process Deadline Tomorrow

The story focuses on an aspiring actress and a vlogger named Khushi who discovers a murder during a live stream, resulting in her being accused of the crime. While dealing with it, she meets different individuals, such as a scammer and a movie director. What happens when she embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind the incident? The film also shows the influence of social media in today's life and how it affects the generation.

Read Also
Adithattu OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast and production of Like Ani Subscribe

The cast of the film includes Amey Wagh as Rohidas Chavan, Jui Bhagwat as Khushi, Amruta Khanvilkar as Deepika, Shubhankar Tawde as Ravi, Vitthal Kale as Faisal, Virat Madake as Inspector Sandeep Inamdar, Rajasi Bhave as Shruti, Pushkaraj Chirputkar as Varun, Shrikant Yadav as Dadasaheb, Shivraj Waichal as Bipin, and Shrikant Yadav as Dadasaheb, among others.

It is produced by Nitin Vaidya and Abhishek Merukar under Nitin Vaidya Productions, Abhishek Merukar Productions and Alphaneon Studios.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Like Ani Subscribe OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Like Ani Subscribe OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

'Creepy, Uncomfortable': Tajinder Bagga SLAMMED For 'Flirting' With Sara Arfeen Khan In Bigg Boss 18

'Creepy, Uncomfortable': Tajinder Bagga SLAMMED For 'Flirting' With Sara Arfeen Khan In Bigg Boss 18

Govinda Complains Of Severe Chest Pain During Shiv Sena Rally In Jalgaon, Airlifted To Mumbai...

Govinda Complains Of Severe Chest Pain During Shiv Sena Rally In Jalgaon, Airlifted To Mumbai...

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Invitation Goes Viral & It Is As Traditional As It Gets!

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding Invitation Goes Viral & It Is As Traditional As It Gets!

Daaru To Coke, Theka To Hotel: Diljit Dosanjh Finds Loopholes In Telangana Govt's Ban Order At...

Daaru To Coke, Theka To Hotel: Diljit Dosanjh Finds Loopholes In Telangana Govt's Ban Order At...