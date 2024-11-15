Adithattu OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Adithattu OTT Release Date | Trailer

Adithattu is a Malayalam language film starring Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko and Alexander Prasanth, among others. The film released in theatres on July 1, 2022, and received a positive response from critics and audiences. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Adithattu?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Manorama MAX. It is directed by Jijo Antony and written by Khais Millen. After a theatrical run, the film also received the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards in the category of Second Best Film in Malayalam cinema.

Plot

The film is set against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea and follows the story of a group of seven fishermen who embark on a voyage in the sea with their experienced captain. Their journey takes a dark turn when they discover their captain is dead under mysterious circumstances in the middle of the sea at night. Fear grips them as they realise that one of them must be responsible for the murder. What unfolds next is revealed in the film, which explores themes of betrayal, survival, revenge, and mystery.

Cast and production of Adithattu

Adithattu features Sunny Wayne as Marcos, Shine Tom Chacko as Ambross, Alexander Prasanth as Srank Raayan, VIS Jayapalan as Dinkan, Mullan Ani as Mulan, Sabumon Abdusamad, Murugan Martine as Nelson, and Joseph Yesudas as Kambli, among others. It is produced by Susan Joseph, Sin Treesa, Vineesh Vijayan, and Jijo Anthony under the banner of Middle March Studios Kanayil Films.