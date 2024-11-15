Pimpinero: Blood And Oil OTT Release Date - Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Pimpinero: Blood And Oil OTT Release Date | Trailer

Pimpinero: Blood and Oil is a crime-thriller film starring Alberto Guerra as Ulises and Alejandro Speitzer plays Juan. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2024, and it was released in theatres on October 10, 2024. It is set to stream on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Pimpinero: Blood and Oi?

The film is set to premiere on November 22, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "We all have a limit. What's yours? #Pimpinero: Blood & Oil only in theaters October 10 and coming soon on @PrimeVideo."

We all have a limit. What's yours? #Pimpinero: Blood & Oil only in theaters October 10 and coming soon on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/fAtxoARYeX — Prime Movies (@primemovies) September 9, 2024

Plot

The film is set in the desert region that borders Colombia and Venezuela, where gasoline smugglers, known as pimpineros, risk their lives daily to transport illegal fuel between the two countries. The story follows Diana, who discovers that her boyfriend Juan is being forced to work for a dangerous rival and is caught up in this perilous trade. What will happen when she decides to uncover the truth and try to rescue Juan from danger?

Cast and production of Pimpinero: Blood and Oil

Pimpinero: Blood and Oil features Alberto Guerra as Ulises, Laura Osma as Diana, Alejandro Speitzer as Juan, Juanes as Moises, David Norena as Don Carmelo, Junior Gonzalez as Polito, Isabella Sierra as Juliana, Emilia Ceballos as Marisol, Yull Nunez as Fabian, Junior Gonzalez as Polito, Emilia Ceballos as Marisol, and Yull Nunez as Fabian, among others.

It is directed and written by Andres Baiz and Andres Calderon. Andres Baiz has produced the film with Andres Calderon under Dynamo.