The Night My Dad Saved Christmas OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas, which is also known as La Navidad en sus manos in Spanish, is a comedy film starring Santiago Segura, Ernesto Sevilla, and Pablo Chiapella in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on December 1, 2023. It is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch it online?

The movie will be available for streaming on the Book My Show app from November 22 onwards, and can be purchased for Rs 179. It will also available for rent at Rs 89.

Plot

The film revolves around Salva, who learns that Father Christmas (played by Santiago Segura) has been injured in an accident in Madrid right before Christmas. Determined to save Christmas and reunite with his family, Salva steps in to take Santa's place. The movie depicts Salva's challenges and successes as he delivers gifts, while also highlighting his efforts to reconnect with his family. It explores themes of magic, joy, redemption, faith, and more.

All about The Night My Dad Saved Christmas

The film features Santiago Segura as Papa Noel, Unax Hayden as Lucas, Ernesto Sevilla as Salva, Pablo Chiapella as Rafita, Maria Botto as Pilar, Paulina Davila as Esther, Vadhir Derbez as Martin, Emilio Gavira and Joaquín Reyes among others.

It is directed by Joaquin Mazon, and Daniel Monedero has written the film with Francisco Arnal. Kiko Martínez has produced the film with María Luisa Gutiérrez and Álvaro Ariza under La Navidad en sus manos AIE, Nadie es perfecto, Esto también pasará Producciones, Bowfinger International Pictures and SDB Films.