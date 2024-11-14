 Spellbound OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
Spellbound is an animated adventure film that features the voice of Rachel Zegler as Ellian, Nicole Kidman as Queen Ellsmere, and Javier Bardem as King Solon, among others. The film, which is set to release on OTT in November 2024, revolves around Ellian, whose life turns upside down when a powerful demonic spell turns her parents into giant monsters

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
Spellbound OTT Release Date | A still from the trailer

Spellbound is an animated adventure film that was initially acquired by Apple TV+ before Netflix took over its streaming rights. The upcoming film features the voices of the actors, including Rachel Zegler as Ellian, Nicole Kidman as Queen Ellsmere, and Javier Bardem as King Solon, among others. It is set to be released digitally in November 2024.

When and where to watch Spellbound?

The film is set to premiere on November 22, 2024. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and wrote, "The legend, the icon, the EGOT. Alan Menken composes the extraordinary music for Spellbound, a new animated adventure premiering November 22."

Plot

Spellbound tells the story of a young princess of Lumbria kingdom named Ellian, who lives in a world of magic. Everything in her life goes well until one day, a powerful demonic spell turns her parents into giant monsters. The film explores how the teenage princess embarks on a journey in the hope of reversing the curse and saving her parents from the monsters lurking out there.

All about Spellbound

Lauren Hynek, Julia Miranda, and Elizabeth Martin has done the screenplay and direction of the musical animated adventure film. Spellbound also features the voices of Nicole Kidman as Queen Ellsmere, Jenifer Lewis as Minister Nazara Prone, John Lithgow as Minister Bolinar, Tituss Burgess as Ludo the Oracle of the Moon, Nathan Lane as Sunny the Oracle of the Sun and Jordan Fisher as Callan, among others.

