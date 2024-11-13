 Interior Chinatown OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentInterior Chinatown OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

Interior Chinatown OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

Interior Chinatown is a crime comedy series set to release online in November 2024. The series follows Will Wu, a waiter at a luxury hotel in Chinatown. His life takes a dramatic turn when he meets a Korean detective named Lana Lee, leading him to get involved in police procedural work

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
article-image

Interior Chinatown is a crime comedy series set to release on OTT in November 2024. The 10-episodic series stars Jimmy O Yang, Ronny Chieng, and Chloe Bennet, among others. The series has been adapted from Charles Yu's acclaimed novel of the same name.

When and where to watch Interior Chinatown?

The series is set to stream from November 19, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X with the caption, "Willis Wu, always in the shadows, could well become the main actor in his own story! 🔦The series Interior Chinatown arrives on November 19 on #DisneyPlus."

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says, ‘Main Deserve Hi..’
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares Him Fugitive
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Amid Step Daughter Esha Verma’s Shocking Revelations
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits
Chhattisgarh: Strike Causes Huge Loss To SECL Korba As Kalinga Company Employees Protest Pay Anomalies And Benefits

The series follows Will Wu, a waiter at a luxury hotel in Chinatown. His life takes a dramatic turn when he meets a Korean detective named Lana Lee, leading him to get involved in police procedural work. As he delves deeper, he uncovers dark secrets related to his family and the criminal underworld of Chinatown.

Read Also
Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast and production of Interior Chinatown

Interior Chinatown features Jimmy O Yang as Willis Wu, Ronny Chieng as Fatty Choi, Chloe Bennet as Detective Lana Lee, Lisa Gilroy as Sarah Green, Sullivan Jones as Miles Turner, Lisa Gilroy as Sarah Green, Archie Kao as Uncle Wong, Diana Lin as Lily Wu, and Tzi Ma as Joe Wu, among others. Charles Yu has created and produced the series under Family Owned, Rideback, Participant, Waititi, Inc, Dive, and 20th Television.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says,...

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra Breaks Down In Tears After Not Standing Up For Chum Darang, Says,...

‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali...

‘Your Hard Work Is Answer To All’: Rajan Shahi Comes Out In Support Of Anupamaa’s Rupali...

Interior Chinatown OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

Interior Chinatown OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan Sets Temperature Soaring In Vintage Black Dress With Plunging Neckline

Kareena Kapoor Khan Sets Temperature Soaring In Vintage Black Dress With Plunging Neckline

Bekaaboo 3 Fame Nikkita Ghag Joins BJP, Wants To Work For Betterment of Women In Showbiz: 'To Create...

Bekaaboo 3 Fame Nikkita Ghag Joins BJP, Wants To Work For Betterment of Women In Showbiz: 'To Create...