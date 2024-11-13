Interior Chinatown OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

Interior Chinatown is a crime comedy series set to release on OTT in November 2024. The 10-episodic series stars Jimmy O Yang, Ronny Chieng, and Chloe Bennet, among others. The series has been adapted from Charles Yu's acclaimed novel of the same name.

When and where to watch Interior Chinatown?

The series is set to stream from November 19, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X with the caption, "Willis Wu, always in the shadows, could well become the main actor in his own story! 🔦The series Interior Chinatown arrives on November 19 on #DisneyPlus."

Willis Wu, toujours dans l'ombre, pourrait bien devenir l'acteur principal de sa propre histoire ! 🔦



La série Intérieur Chinatown arrive le 19 novembre sur #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/eRsnZD4oGG — Disney+ FR (@DisneyPlusFR) November 12, 2024

Plot

The series follows Will Wu, a waiter at a luxury hotel in Chinatown. His life takes a dramatic turn when he meets a Korean detective named Lana Lee, leading him to get involved in police procedural work. As he delves deeper, he uncovers dark secrets related to his family and the criminal underworld of Chinatown.

Cast and production of Interior Chinatown

Interior Chinatown features Jimmy O Yang as Willis Wu, Ronny Chieng as Fatty Choi, Chloe Bennet as Detective Lana Lee, Lisa Gilroy as Sarah Green, Sullivan Jones as Miles Turner, Lisa Gilroy as Sarah Green, Archie Kao as Uncle Wong, Diana Lin as Lily Wu, and Tzi Ma as Joe Wu, among others. Charles Yu has created and produced the series under Family Owned, Rideback, Participant, Waititi, Inc, Dive, and 20th Television.