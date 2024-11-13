 Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bandish Bandits is a romantic series starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry. It revolves around Tamanna Sharma, a singer who aspires to become India's first international pop star. Her life takes an exciting turn when she meets Radhe, a talented singing prodigy from a royal family in Jodhpur. The first season of Bandish Bandits released in 2020 and the second season will release on OTT soon

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release Date | YouTube

Bandish Bandits is a romantic series starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in the lead roles. The first season of the series was released on August 4, 2020. It received positive response from audiences and critics. Season 2 of the series is set to stream on OTT in December 2024.

Where to watch Bandish Bandits Season 2?

Bandish Bandits Season 2 is set to stream on December 13, 2024. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on X and wrote, "🥁 DRUMROLLSSSSSSSSSS 🥁 your favorite Bandish Bandits are tuning in for a new season 💃 #BandishBanditsOnPrime, Dec 13."

Plot of Bandish Bandits

FPJ Shorts
Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Caller Demands ₹50 Lakh
Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Caller Demands ₹50 Lakh
Who is John Krasinski? Meet The 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
Who is John Krasinski? Meet The 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
Swiggy Shares Rocket Up Almost 19% After Warm Listing At ₹412 Per Share
Swiggy Shares Rocket Up Almost 19% After Warm Listing At ₹412 Per Share
J&K: 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kashmir Valley, No Immediate Reports Of Damage
J&K: 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kashmir Valley, No Immediate Reports Of Damage

The plot of the series revolves around Tamanna Sharma, a pop singer who aspires to become India's first international pop star. Her life takes an exciting turn when she meets Radhe, a talented singing prodigy from a royal family in Jodhpur. Despite their contrasting personalities, they embark on a journey of self-discovery together.

Cast and production of Bandish Bandits Season 2?

The cast of the series includes Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi and Saurabh Nayyar, among others. It is created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari.

Talking about the series, the producer of Bandish Bandits Season 2, Amritpal Singh Bindra said, "With season one, our ambition was to showcase Indian classical music in an authentic and engaging way, which is rarely explored in mainstream Indian entertainment and explore the conflict between tradition and modernity, a theme that resonates with nearly everyone."

Read Also
Waack Girls OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

He further added, "With season two, we’re picking up from where we left off, but bringing in bigger conflicts as the stakes get higher and the tension between Radhe and Tamanna reaches a dramatic crescendo."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Caller Demands ₹50 Lakh

Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Caller Demands ₹50 Lakh

The Office Actor John Krasinski, 45, Named The Sexiest Man Alive For 2024

The Office Actor John Krasinski, 45, Named The Sexiest Man Alive For 2024

'False Assurances, Endless Excuses': Kushal Tandon Accuses Energy Drink Brand Of ₹1.5 Crore Fraud,...

'False Assurances, Endless Excuses': Kushal Tandon Accuses Energy Drink Brand Of ₹1.5 Crore Fraud,...

Kate Middleton Pays Homage To Princess Diana: Wears Her Pearl Earrings And Sapphire Ring At Festival...

Kate Middleton Pays Homage To Princess Diana: Wears Her Pearl Earrings And Sapphire Ring At Festival...

Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform