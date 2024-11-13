Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bandish Bandits Season 2 OTT Release Date | YouTube

Bandish Bandits is a romantic series starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in the lead roles. The first season of the series was released on August 4, 2020. It received positive response from audiences and critics. Season 2 of the series is set to stream on OTT in December 2024.

Where to watch Bandish Bandits Season 2?

Bandish Bandits Season 2 is set to stream on December 13, 2024. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on X and wrote, "🥁 DRUMROLLSSSSSSSSSS 🥁 your favorite Bandish Bandits are tuning in for a new season 💃 #BandishBanditsOnPrime, Dec 13."

🥁 DRUMROLLSSSSSSSSSS 🥁 your favorite Bandish Bandits are tuning in for a new season 💃 #BandishBanditsOnPrime, Dec 13 pic.twitter.com/VXlz4tyiTk — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 13, 2024

Plot of Bandish Bandits

The plot of the series revolves around Tamanna Sharma, a pop singer who aspires to become India's first international pop star. Her life takes an exciting turn when she meets Radhe, a talented singing prodigy from a royal family in Jodhpur. Despite their contrasting personalities, they embark on a journey of self-discovery together.

Cast and production of Bandish Bandits Season 2?

The cast of the series includes Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi and Saurabh Nayyar, among others. It is created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari.

Talking about the series, the producer of Bandish Bandits Season 2, Amritpal Singh Bindra said, "With season one, our ambition was to showcase Indian classical music in an authentic and engaging way, which is rarely explored in mainstream Indian entertainment and explore the conflict between tradition and modernity, a theme that resonates with nearly everyone."

He further added, "With season two, we’re picking up from where we left off, but bringing in bigger conflicts as the stakes get higher and the tension between Radhe and Tamanna reaches a dramatic crescendo."