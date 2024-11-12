 Waack Girls OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWaack Girls OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Waack Girls OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Waack Girls is an upcoming series starring Mekhola Bose, Anasua Chowdhury, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, and Chrisann Pereira, among others. The nine-episodic series, which is set to release in November 2024, revolves around six young women who strive to achieve their dream of becoming dancers. It depicts how they come together and form a strong bond

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Waack Girls OTT Release Date | Amazon Prime Video

Waack Girls is an upcoming series starring Mekhola Bose, Anasua Chowdhury, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, and Chrisann Pereira among others. The nine-episodic series is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Waack Girls?

The series is set to stream on Novmeber 22, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The streaming platform has shared the poster of the series on X and wrote, "Big moves & Big dreams - Waack Girls are here to rule your hearts 💃#WaackGirlsOnPrime, New Series, Nov 22."

Talking about the series, the director and creator of the Waack Girls, Sooni Taraporevala, said, "This is a story that is unconventional and fun, and I am beyond excited to present Waack Girls to the world, but it’s not your typical dance show either. All six girls are unique, each with their own issues and problems that will resonate with audiences, who will relate to one or another. What the girls have in common is a defiance, a fearlessness, as they live life on their own terms, owning their hard-won space."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival ‘Indradhanush’
Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival ‘Indradhanush’
Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Oppose BMC's Auction Of Green Space Near Shantivan Garden
Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Oppose BMC's Auction Of Green Space Near Shantivan Garden
Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure
Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure
Mumbai: Western Railway Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure At Kandivali; Delays And Diversions Reported
Mumbai: Western Railway Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure At Kandivali; Delays And Diversions Reported

Plot

The series is set in Kolkata and follows the story of six young women who strive to achieve their dream of becoming dancers. It depicts how they come together and form a strong bond. The narrative takes an exciting turn when they invent a new dance style called waacking, a form which is unfamiliar to their city and country.

Read Also
The Watchers OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Fanning's Horror Film Online
article-image

Cast and production of Waack Girls

The cast of the series includes Mekhola Bose, Anasua Chowdhury, Priyam Saha, Barun Chanda, Ruby Sah, Lilette Dubey, Chrisann Pereira, Rytasha Rathore, Rachna Vasavada, Gulfam Khan and Achintya Bose, among others.

It is created and directed by Padma Shri awardee Sooni Taraporevala. The series is written by Ronny Sen, Iyanah Bativala and Sooni. The series is produced by Vikesh Bhutani, Caleb Franklin, Kshitij Kokas, Sooni Taraporevala, and Ananya Rane.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Step Towards Justice': Rupali Ganguly's Lawyer Issues Statement As Stepdaughter Esha Verma Deletes...

'Step Towards Justice': Rupali Ganguly's Lawyer Issues Statement As Stepdaughter Esha Verma Deletes...

Laapataa Ladies Renamed As Lost Ladies For Oscars 2025 - Check Out New Poster

Laapataa Ladies Renamed As Lost Ladies For Oscars 2025 - Check Out New Poster

Waack Girls OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Waack Girls OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

‘If The Same Is Said By A Man..’: Rashami Desai Opens Up On Kashish Kapoor’s Comments On...

‘If The Same Is Said By A Man..’: Rashami Desai Opens Up On Kashish Kapoor’s Comments On...

Sreeleela Gets 60 Per Cent LESS Fee Than Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava For Pushpa 2 Item Song:...

Sreeleela Gets 60 Per Cent LESS Fee Than Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava For Pushpa 2 Item Song:...