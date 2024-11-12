Waack Girls OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Waack Girls OTT Release Date | Amazon Prime Video

Waack Girls is an upcoming series starring Mekhola Bose, Anasua Chowdhury, Priyam Saha, Ruby Sah, and Chrisann Pereira among others. The nine-episodic series is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Waack Girls?

The series is set to stream on Novmeber 22, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The streaming platform has shared the poster of the series on X and wrote, "Big moves & Big dreams - Waack Girls are here to rule your hearts 💃#WaackGirlsOnPrime, New Series, Nov 22."

Big moves & Big dreams - Waack Girls are here to rule your hearts 💃#WaackGirlsOnPrime, New Series, Nov 22 pic.twitter.com/RwDSs0kYcc — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 12, 2024

Talking about the series, the director and creator of the Waack Girls, Sooni Taraporevala, said, "This is a story that is unconventional and fun, and I am beyond excited to present Waack Girls to the world, but it’s not your typical dance show either. All six girls are unique, each with their own issues and problems that will resonate with audiences, who will relate to one or another. What the girls have in common is a defiance, a fearlessness, as they live life on their own terms, owning their hard-won space."

Plot

The series is set in Kolkata and follows the story of six young women who strive to achieve their dream of becoming dancers. It depicts how they come together and form a strong bond. The narrative takes an exciting turn when they invent a new dance style called waacking, a form which is unfamiliar to their city and country.

Cast and production of Waack Girls

The cast of the series includes Mekhola Bose, Anasua Chowdhury, Priyam Saha, Barun Chanda, Ruby Sah, Lilette Dubey, Chrisann Pereira, Rytasha Rathore, Rachna Vasavada, Gulfam Khan and Achintya Bose, among others.

It is created and directed by Padma Shri awardee Sooni Taraporevala. The series is written by Ronny Sen, Iyanah Bativala and Sooni. The series is produced by Vikesh Bhutani, Caleb Franklin, Kshitij Kokas, Sooni Taraporevala, and Ananya Rane.