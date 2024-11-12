The Watchers OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Fanning's Horror Film Online

The Watchers OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Watchers is a supernatural horror film starring Dakota Fanning in the lead role. It was released in theatres on June 7, 2024, and received mixed responses from critics and audiences. The film, which is based on AM Shine's novel of the same name, is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch The Watchers?

The supernatural horror film is set to release digitally on November 14, 2024. It will be available on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The story of the film follows a 28-year-old artist named Mina who gets trapped in a forest with three strangers. The situation intensifies when she encounters mysterious nocturnal animals and experiences paranormal activities. What happens when she decide to escape from the ominous forest? Will she succeed despite receiving grave warnings from another observer?

Cast and production of The Watchers

The film features Dakota Fanning as Mina/Lucy, Olwen Fouere as Madeline, Georgina Campbell as Ciara, Oliver Finnegan as Daniel, John Lynch as Professor Kilmartin, and Alistair Brammer as John, among others. It is written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan.

The Watchers is produced by M Night Shyamalan, Nimitt Mankad, and Ashwin Rajan under the banner of Inimitable Pictures and Inimitable Pictures. Eli Arenson has done the cinematography and Job ter Burg has edited the film. The music is composed by Abel Korzeniowski, and New Line Cinema has distributed the film with Warner Bros Pictures.