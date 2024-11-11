 Half Love Half Arranged Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Half Love Half Arranged Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Half Love Half Arranged is a romantic comedy series starring Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi, and Rithvikk Dhanjani in the lead roles. The series revolves around a millennial gynecologist named Riya Tanwar, who plans to propose to her long-term boyfriend, but her life takes a dramatic turn when he rejects her proposal.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Half Love Half Arranged Season 2 OTT Release Date

Half Love Half Arranged is a romantic comedy series starring Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi, and Rithvikk Dhanjani in the lead roles. Season 2 of the series is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Half Love Half Arranged Season 2?

The upcoming series will stream on Amazon MX Player from November 15, 2024. Opening up about her role in the series Maanvi Gagroo said, "Coming back as Riya felt like picking up right where we left off, but this season challenges her (Riya) in a new way. I feel this season will resonate more with the audience as she faces decisions that might be difficult & painful but ultimately help us grow. I'm excited for the audience to see this slight coming-of-age side of her."

Plot

The series follows a millennial gynecologist named Riya Tanwar, who plans to propose to her long-term boyfriend. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when he rejects her. In the aftermath, Riya begins exploring the concept of arranged marriages and meets Jogi Hooda, whose mother is a patient at her hospital. Things become even more complicated when Riya realises she has feelings for her best friend, Ved. The series reveals the steps she takes next as she navigates these unexpected twists in her life.

Cast and production of Half Love Half Arranged Season 2

The series cast includes Maanvi Gagroo as Riya Tanwar, Karan Wahi as Jogindar Hooda, Rithvikk Dhanjani as Ved, Supriya Shukla as Himani Tanwar, Amit Singh Thakur as Prakash Tanwar, Bhavya Grover as Siya Tanwar, Aradhana Tripathi as Naina, Kartik Krishnan as Dr Khadush, and Aman Gandotra as Siddhant Gupta, among others. It is produced by Dice Media.

