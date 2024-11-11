An Almost Christmas Story OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

An Almost Christmas Story | Trailer

An Almost Christmas Story is an adventure animated film which is directed by David Lowery. It is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch An Almost Christmas Story

The upcoming film is set to drop on November 15, 2024. It will be available on Disney + Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "Unlikely friends, brave a season of change. An Almost Christmas Story begins streaming on November 15 on #DisneyPlus! #AlmostChristmasStory."

Unlikely friends, brave a season of change. An Almost Christmas Story begins streaming November 15 on #DisneyPlus! #AlmostChristmasStory pic.twitter.com/9ppdwdvhFo — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) October 14, 2024

Plot

The film tells the story of a young and curious owl named Moon, whose life takes an intense turn when she accidentally gets trapped in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Alone in the big city, she encounters a lost girl named Luna. What unfolds when they decide to embark on an adventurous journey together?

Cast and production of An Almost Christmas Story

The film features the voices of Mamoudou Athie as Pelly, Cary Christopher as Moon, Jim Gaffigan as Moon's father, Gianna Joseph as Peaky, Natasha Lyonne as Pat, Philp Rosenthal as Punt, John C Reilly as The Folk Singer, Alex Ross Perry as Dave, and Estella Madrigal as Luna, among others.

It is produced by Alfonso Cuaron and David Lowery, Disney Branded Television, and Esperanto Filmoj in association with Maere Studios, Titmouse, and 88 Pictures. The cinematography of the film is done by David A Ross and Z Scott Schaefer. Mike Melendi has done the editing and Danny Reisch has composed the music of the film.