 Greedy People OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Himesh Patel's Film Online
Greedy People is a crime-comedy film starring Himesh Patel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the lead roles. The film, which is set to release on OTT in November 2024, revolves around a police officer named Terry Brogan who discovers that his partner, Officer Will Shelley, accidentally killed a middle-aged woman. In the hope of getting out of this, they decide to make the case look like a murder

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
Greedy People OTT Release Date | Trailer

Greedy People is a crime-comedy film starring Himesh Patel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the lead roles. It was theatrically released on August 22, 2024, and the film received a positive response from critics and audiences. It is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Greedy People?

The film is set to release on November 22, 2024. It will be available on Lionsgate Play.

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around a police officer named Terry Brogan who discovers that his partner, Officer Will Shelley, accidentally killed a middle-aged woman. In the hope of getting out of this, they decide to make the case look like a murder. However, when they find a lot of cash hidden inside the room, Terry plans to clean their tracks and take the money. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast

The cast of the film includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Officer Terry Brogan, Himesh Patel as Officer Will Shelley, Tim Blake Nelson as Wallace Chetlo, Lily James as Paige, Joey Lauren Adams as Bobette, Jim Gaffigan as Irishman, Uzo Aduba as Murphy, Simon Rex as Keith Crawford, Neva Howell as Ms Crawford, Nina Arianda as Deborah, Jose Maria Yazpik as The Colombian, and Yingling Zhu as Yu Yan, among others.

All about Greedy People

The film is directed by Potsy Ponciroli and written by Michael Vukadinovich. It is produced by David Boies, Chris Parker, Dylan Sellers, Shannon Houchins, and Zack Schiller under Limelight, Boies Schiller Entertainment, and Hideout Pictures. The cinematography of The Greedy People is done by Eric Koretz, and Jamie Kirkpatrick has done the editing.

