Freedom At Midnight OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Freedom At Midnight OTT Release Date | Trailer

Freedom at Midnight is a historical series featuring Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi and Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the lead roles. The series is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Freedom at Midnight?

The series will premiere on November 15, 2024. It will be available on Sony LIV. The streaming platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, "The History You May Not Know The History You Should Know Presenting the first drop of the electrifying story of India’s Independence - Freedom At Midnight streaming on 15th November on Sony LIV."

The History You May Not Know

The History You Should Know



Presenting the first drop of the electrifying story of India’s Independence - Freedom At Midnight streaming on 15th November on Sony LIV #FreedomAtMidnightOnSonyLIV #FAMOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/BAFaDpwBTB — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 4, 2024

Plot

The series is set between August 1946 and January 1948 and explores India's final journey toward independence. It focuses on the events surrounding the growing rift between Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, particularly Jinnah's demand for a separate nation, Pakistan. The series also highlights Mahatma Gandhi's appeal to Sardar Patel in response to Jinnah's demand.

Cast

The cast of the series includes Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, Luke McGibney as Lord Louis Mountbatten, Cordelia Bugeja as Edwina Mountbatten, Malishka Mendonsa as Sarojini Naidu, Arif Zakaria as Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Ira Dubey as Fatima Jinnah, and Rajesh Kumar as Liaquat Ali Khan, among others.

All about Freedom at Midnight

The historical series is created by Nikkhil Advani is based on Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins' best-selling novel of the same name. It is written by Abhinandan Gupta, Gundeep Kaur, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Ethan Taylor, Revanta Sarabhai, and Divya Nidhi Sharma.

It is directed by Nikkhil Advani. It is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. Malay Prakash has done the cinematography and Shweta Venkat has edited the series.