The Day Of The Jackal OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

The Day Of The Jackal OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Day of the Jackal is an action and adventure series starring Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal and Lashana Lynch as Bianca in the lead roles. The series is set to release on OTT in Novemeber 2024.

When and where to watch The Day of the Jackal?

The series is set to release on November 15, 2024. It will be available on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The plot of the series centers around a British intelligence officer named Bianca. She discovers a ruthless assassin known as Jackal, who has murdered dozens of civilians and police officers across Europe. Despite intensive efforts, law enforcement is unable to find any record of him or capture him. Determined to solve the case, Bianca decides to take matters into her own hands. However, her pursuit takes a sudden twist when she receives an order to stop chasing him. What will Bianca do when she learns that Jackal is planning another attack? Will she take the risk to stop him?

Cast

The series features Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal, Ursula Corbero as Nuria, Lashana Lynch as Bianca, Khalid Abdalla as Ulle Dag Charles, Eleanor Matsuura as Zina Jansone, Lia Williams as Isabel Kirby, Sule Rimi as Paul Pullman, Charles Dance as Timothy Winthorp, Katherine Devlin as Emma, Kate Dickie as Alison, and Charles Dance as Timothy Winthorp, among others.

All about The Day of the Jackal

The Day of the Jackal is directed by Brian Kirk and Anthony Philipson. It is created by Ronan Bennett and Volker Bertelmann has composed the music of the series. The 10 episodic series is produced by Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, Ronan Bennett, Brian Kirk and Eddie Redmayne and Christopher Hall under Carnival Film and Television, Sky Studios and Universal Television.