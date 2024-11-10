 The Day Of The Jackal OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Day Of The Jackal OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

The Day Of The Jackal OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

The action and adventure series which is set to release digitally in November 2024 is based on Frederick Forsyth's novel of the same name. The series starring Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal and Lashana Lynch as Bianca in the lead roles.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
The Day Of The Jackal OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Day of the Jackal is an action and adventure series starring Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal and Lashana Lynch as Bianca in the lead roles. The series is set to release on OTT in Novemeber 2024.

When and where to watch The Day of the Jackal?

The series is set to release on November 15, 2024. It will be available on Jio Cinema.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: Influencer Walks On Street Of Japan With New Pair Of White Socks, What Happened Later Leaves Netizens In Shocks
Viral Video: Influencer Walks On Street Of Japan With New Pair Of White Socks, What Happened Later Leaves Netizens In Shocks
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
UPSC Releases Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates For CSE 2023; Details Available At upsc.gov.in
UPSC Releases Marks Of Non-Recommended Candidates For CSE 2023; Details Available At upsc.gov.in
CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2025: Date Sheet Expected Soon
CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams 2025: Date Sheet Expected Soon

The plot of the series centers around a British intelligence officer named Bianca. She discovers a ruthless assassin known as Jackal, who has murdered dozens of civilians and police officers across Europe. Despite intensive efforts, law enforcement is unable to find any record of him or capture him. Determined to solve the case, Bianca decides to take matters into her own hands. However, her pursuit takes a sudden twist when she receives an order to stop chasing him. What will Bianca do when she learns that Jackal is planning another attack? Will she take the risk to stop him?

Cast

The series features Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal, Ursula Corbero as Nuria, Lashana Lynch as Bianca, Khalid Abdalla as Ulle Dag Charles, Eleanor Matsuura as Zina Jansone, Lia Williams as Isabel Kirby, Sule Rimi as Paul Pullman, Charles Dance as Timothy Winthorp, Katherine Devlin as Emma, Kate Dickie as Alison, and Charles Dance as Timothy Winthorp, among others.

Read Also
St Denis Medical OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
article-image

All about The Day of the Jackal

The Day of the Jackal is directed by Brian Kirk and Anthony Philipson. It is created by Ronan Bennett and Volker Bertelmann has composed the music of the series. The 10 episodic series is produced by Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, Ronan Bennett, Brian Kirk and Eddie Redmayne and Christopher Hall under Carnival Film and Television, Sky Studios and Universal Television.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly REACTS To Trolls Claiming Actor Consumes Gutka: 'He Imports His...

Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly REACTS To Trolls Claiming Actor Consumes Gutka: 'He Imports His...

‘I Felt Unsafe Around Her, They Deserve Each Other’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly’s Step...

‘I Felt Unsafe Around Her, They Deserve Each Other’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly’s Step...

The Day Of The Jackal OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

The Day Of The Jackal OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch