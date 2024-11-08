St Denis Medical OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform

St Denis Medical OTT Release Date | Trailer

St Denis Medical is a medical drama series starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman and others. The series will be released on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch St Denis Medical?

The series is set to release on November 12, 2024. It will be available on Netflix.

Plot of the show

The plot of the series revolves around the doctors and nurses at Oregon Hospital as they strive to provide the best possible care for their patients and dedicate themselves to saving lives. The series explores the challenges they face in both their personal and professional lives and highlights their struggles to maintain a balance between the two.

Cast and production of St Denis Medical

The series features Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce, Allison Tolman as Alex, David Alan Grier as Ron, Josh Lawson as Bruce, Mekki Leeper as Matt, Mekki Leeper as Matt, Kahyun Kim as Serena, Stephen Schneider as Steve, Nico Santos as Rene, and

Kaliko Kauahi as Val, among others. St Denis Medical is created by Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin. It is produced by Justin Spitzer, Bridget Kyle, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Vicky Luu, Eric Ledgin, Simon Heuer, and Ruben Fleischer under the banner of Spitzer Holding Company, More Bees, NBC Entertainment, and Universal Television.