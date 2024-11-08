Hot Frosty OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Hot Frosty OTT Release Date | Trailer

Hot Frosty is an upcoming romantic comedy film featuring Lacey Chabert as Kathy and Dustin Milligan as Jack in the lead roles. The film is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

Release date and platform of Hot Frosty

The movie is set to premiere digitally on November 13, 2024. It will be available on Netflix.

Plot

The plot of the film centres around a widow named Kathy, whose dull life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a snowman and manifests love. Later, she discovers that the snowman has transformed into a charming real-life man named Jack. Initially, everything seems perfect as Kathy finally experiences the love she has always wanted. However, her happiness is short-lived when she learns that Jack, the snowman, is doomed to melt. The film reveals what Kathy decides to do in response to this heartbreaking revelation.

Cast

The cast of the film includes Lacey Chabert as Kathy, Dustin Milligan as Jack, Lauren Holly as Jane, Katy Mixon as Dottie, Joe Lo Truglio as Deputy Sheriff Schatz, Craig Robinson as Sheriff Hunter, Janice Israeloff as Sheila, Bobby Daniels as Chef Issace, Jennie Esnard as Diana, Christine Okuda Hara as Nancy and Chrishell Stause, among others.

All about Hot Frosty

Hot Frosty is written by Russell Hainline and directed by Jerry Ciccoritti. It is produced by Michael Barbuto, Eric Sanderson, Joel S Rice, Jonas Prupas, Aren Prupas, and Shane Boucher under the banner of Muse Entertainment and Netflix. Ari Posner has composed the music, and Julia Blua has edited the film.