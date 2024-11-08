 Hot Frosty OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHot Frosty OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Hot Frosty OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Hot Frosty is a romantic comedy film featuring Lacey Chabert as Kathy and Dustin Milligan as Jack. The film, which is set to release on OTT in November 2024, narrates the story of a widow named Kathy, whose dull life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a snowman

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Hot Frosty OTT Release Date | Trailer

Hot Frosty is an upcoming romantic comedy film featuring Lacey Chabert as Kathy and Dustin Milligan as Jack in the lead roles. The film is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

Release date and platform of Hot Frosty

The movie is set to premiere digitally on November 13, 2024. It will be available on Netflix.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Hot Frosty OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Hot Frosty OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
SSC GD 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Check Key Details Inside
SSC GD 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Check Key Details Inside
Anupam Kher On Receiving Special Commemorative Poster Of Saaransh From 'Guru' Mahesh Bhatt: 'Forever Indebted To Him'
Anupam Kher On Receiving Special Commemorative Poster Of Saaransh From 'Guru' Mahesh Bhatt: 'Forever Indebted To Him'
'₹50 Lakhs in Grants For City Changemakers': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Launches 'Namma Bengaluru Challenge 2024', Urging Residents To Shape Future
'₹50 Lakhs in Grants For City Changemakers': Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Launches 'Namma Bengaluru Challenge 2024', Urging Residents To Shape Future

The plot of the film centres around a widow named Kathy, whose dull life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a snowman and manifests love. Later, she discovers that the snowman has transformed into a charming real-life man named Jack. Initially, everything seems perfect as Kathy finally experiences the love she has always wanted. However, her happiness is short-lived when she learns that Jack, the snowman, is doomed to melt. The film reveals what Kathy decides to do in response to this heartbreaking revelation.

Cast

The cast of the film includes Lacey Chabert as Kathy, Dustin Milligan as Jack, Lauren Holly as Jane, Katy Mixon as Dottie, Joe Lo Truglio as Deputy Sheriff Schatz, Craig Robinson as Sheriff Hunter, Janice Israeloff as Sheila, Bobby Daniels as Chef Issace, Jennie Esnard as Diana, Christine Okuda Hara as Nancy and Chrishell Stause, among others.

Read Also
Outer Banks Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date - Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

All about Hot Frosty

Hot Frosty is written by Russell Hainline and directed by Jerry Ciccoritti. It is produced by Michael Barbuto, Eric Sanderson, Joel S Rice, Jonas Prupas, Aren Prupas, and Shane Boucher under the banner of Muse Entertainment and Netflix. Ari Posner has composed the music, and Julia Blua has edited the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hot Frosty OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Hot Frosty OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Anupam Kher On Receiving Special Commemorative Poster Of Saaransh From 'Guru' Mahesh Bhatt: 'Forever...

Anupam Kher On Receiving Special Commemorative Poster Of Saaransh From 'Guru' Mahesh Bhatt: 'Forever...

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor SLAMS Rajat Dalal For Using Derogatory & Abusive Language Against...

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor SLAMS Rajat Dalal For Using Derogatory & Abusive Language Against...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Make FIRST Public Appearance With Baby Girl Dua In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Make FIRST Public Appearance With Baby Girl Dua In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Singapore’s Wunderkind Preihan Makes Live TV Anchoring Debut At Mediacorp’s Deepavali Show

Singapore’s Wunderkind Preihan Makes Live TV Anchoring Debut At Mediacorp’s Deepavali Show