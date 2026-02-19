 O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6: After A Jump On Tuesday, Shahid-Triptii Starrer Drops On Wednesday; Collects ₹3.50 Crore
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo has been doing a strictly average business at the box office. After a jump on Tuesday, the film again showed a drop on Wednesday, and collected approximately Rs. 3.50 crore.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 08:09 AM IST
Nowadays, movies show a jump at the box office on Tuesday due to the low pricing. But then on Wednesday, there's a drop again, and the same thing happened with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo. The film showed a drop on Monday, but on Tuesday it jumped again at the box office and collected Rs. 5.35 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film showed a drop on Wednesday and collected approximately Rs. 3.50 crore, taking the six-day total to Rs. 43.85 crore. The collection is clearly not up to the mark. The amount that the film has collected in six days should have been the weekend collection.

O'Romeo Budget

According to some reports, O'Romeo is made on a budget of Rs. 120-150 crore. So, the collection is surely disappointing. The movie has a huge window at the box office as no big film is releasing until Dhurandhar 2 (March 19, 2026). However, for now it looks like the movie won't be even able to cross it budget at the box office.

O'Romeo Review

O'Romeo received mixed to positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either."

Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj Movies

O'Romeo was Shahid and Vishal's fourth film together. Till now, the actor-director duo has not given a clean hit at the box office. Kaminey and Haider were average grossers, and Rangoon was a flop. There were high expectations from O'Romeo, but it looks like the movie is heading to become a flop at the box office. Only a miraculous jump in the coming days can save the movie.

