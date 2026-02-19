 Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 6: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav Starrer Collects ₹27 Lakh On Wednesday
Despite the good reviews and positive word of mouth, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main has failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie on its sixth day collected around Rs. 27 lakh.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 08:30 AM IST
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main was released on last Friday. The film received positive reviews from critics and the audience, but it still failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie took a slow start at the box office and showed an excellent jump on Saturday. But it couldn't continue to do well.

According to Sacnilk, the Bejoy Nambiar directorial collected approximately Rs. 27 lakh on its sixth day, taking the total to Rs. 3.97 crore. Even though it is a small-budget film, the numbers are not impressive.

Tu Yaa Main Budget

According to some media reports, Tu Yaa Main is made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore. So, a collection of Rs. 3.97 crore is surely underwhelming. The film needs to show a miraculous jump at the box office during its second weekend. For now, we can expect that by the end of its first week, Tu Yaa Main will collect around Rs. 4.15-4.20 crore.

Tu Yaa Main Review

The film has majorly received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller filled with many edge-of-the-seat moments. The performances are very good, the music is fantastic, and even if you have watched The Pool, this film will give you a totally different experience. In fact, it is better than the original. So, you should watch it!"

Tu Yaa Main Vs O'Romeo Box Office Collection

While Tu Yaa Main and O'Romeo, both movies, are not performing well at the box office, the former is surely affected by the latter. If Tu Yaa Main would have got a solo release, the movie had a chance to collect a better amount.

