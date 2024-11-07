 Outer Banks Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date - Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Outer Banks Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date - Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Outer Banks is an action-adventure series starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, and Madison Bailey in the lead roles. The series, which is streaming on OTT, narrates the story of a group of teenagers who discover that their team leader's father, John B Routledge, has gone missing and decides to search for him

Updated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
Outer Banks Season 4: Part 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Outer Banks is an action-adventure series starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, and Madison Bailey in the lead roles. The second part of the fourth season of the series is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Outer Banks Season 4: Part 2?

The series is streaming on Netflix. The makers shared the trailer on X and wrote, "POGUES AGAINST THE WORLD. Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 returns for its must-see season finale on November 7!"

Plot

The plot of the film is set in a coastal town along the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It follows a group of teenagers who discover that their team leader's father, John B Routledge, has gone missing. They embark on a journey to search for his father, but their adventure takes an exciting turn when they learn about a legendary treasure. What unfolds next is revealed in the series.

Cast

The series features Chase Stokes as John B Routledge, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank, Austin North as Topper, Charles Esten as Ward Cameron, Adina Porter as Sheriff Peterkin, Cullen Moss as Deputy Shoupe, E Roger Mitchell as Heyward, Brian Stapf as Cruz, and Terence Rosemore as Captain Terrance, among others.

All about Outer Banks Season 4: Part 2

The series is created by Josh Pate, Shannon Burke and Jonas Pate. File Eisler has composed the series. JB Smith has done the cinematography along with Darren Genet, Bo Webb, Itai Neeman, and Gonzalo Amat. Rock Fish has bankrolled the series with Red Canoe Productions.

