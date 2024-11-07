Khwaabon Ka Jhamela OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sayani Gupta, Prateik Babbar's Film Online

Khwaabon Ka Jhamela OTT Release Date | Trailer

Khwaabon Ka Jhamela is a romantic comedy film starring Prateik Babbar and Sayani Gupta in the lead roles. The film is set to drop digitally in November 2024.

When and where to watch Khwaabon Ka Jhamela?

The upcoming film is set to stream from November 8, 2024. It will be available on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on social media and wrote, "There’s a lot to see in this rishton ka mela, tag along for a fun ride with #KhawaabonKaJhamela 😆❤️Khwaabon Ka Jhamela, streaming 8 November onwards, only on JioCinema Premium."

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around Zubin, who falls in love with a young woman named Shehnaaz and decides to propose to her. However, his life takes a drastic turn when Shehnaaz rejects his proposal. Seeking peace, Zubin travels to the UK, where he meets Ruby, an intimacy coordinator. They enter into an unusual agreement and embark on a journey of self-discovery together.

Cast and production of Khwaabon Ka Jhamela

The film features Prateik Babbar as Zubin, Sayani Gupta as Ruby, Freddie Love as Quinn, Kubbra Sait as Shehnaaz, Anisa Butt as Nauheed, Ravi Multani as Rockstar, Amber Elizabeth as Olivia, and Tara Sumner as Anne, among others. It is directed and written by Danish Aslam, Vicky Bahri and Harman Baweja. Vicky Bahri has produced the film with Nitin Upadhyaya, Ignatius Rapose, Zia Khan, Omkar Joshi, Sameer Qasim Isa, Pammi Baweja, and Harman Baweja.