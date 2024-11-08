 Arcane Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Arcane is an animated action-adventure series which is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. The series, which is set to release on OTT in November 2024, revolves around two young orphaned sisters, Jinx and Vi, whose lives take a dramatic turn when they find themselves on opposite sides of the conflict between two cities

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Arcane is an animated action-adventure series which is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. The series, which is based on Riot Games' video game, League of Legends, is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Arcane Season 2?

The science-fiction series is set to stream on November 9, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. Arcane explores the themes of discovery and danger.

Plot

The series is set in the fictional world of Runeterra, and take place in the cities of Zaun and Piltover. It follows the story of two young orphaned sisters, Jinx and Vi, whose lives take a dramatic turn when they find themselves on opposite sides of the conflict between two cities. The series explores the relationships that shape their identities and features other well-known characters from League of Legends.

Cast and production of Arcane Season 2

The series features the voices of actors Hailee Steinfeld as Vi, Ella Purnell as Jinx, Mia Sinclair Jenness as young Jinx, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce Talis, Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman, Faustino Duran as young Jayce Talis, Imogen Faires as young Mel Medarda, JB Blanc as Vander, Reed Lorenzo Shannon as Ekko, and Brett Tucker as Singed, among others.

The nine-episodic series is produced by Christian Linke, Marc Merrill, Brandon Beck, Jane Chung, and Alex Yee under Fortiche and Riot Games.

