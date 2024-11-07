 Gumasthan OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Gumasthan is a suspense crime-thriller film starring Jais Jose. The Malayalam film released in theatres on September 27, 2024, and is now set to stream on OTT. It narrates the story of an ordinary clerk whose life takes a drastic turn when he gets entangled in a web of crime

Gumasthan is a suspense crime-thriller film starring Jais Jose as Andrews Pallikadan in the lead role. The Malayalam language film was released in theatres on September 27, 2024. It is set to stream on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Gumasthan?

The film is set to stream digitally on November 8, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The plot of the film narrates the story of an ordinary clerk named Andrews Pallikadan, whose life takes a drastic turn when he gets entangled in a web of crime. Gumasthan explores the hidden secrets of the clerk's house and the events that follow when police try to prove him guilty. What happens when police investigate the mysterious murder case and target him and his wife? What unfolds next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Gumasthan

The cast of the film includes Jais Jose, Dileesh Pothan, Shaju Sreedhar, Alexander Prasanth, Bibin George, Narain, Azees Nedumangad, Rony David Raj, Maqbool Salmaan, and Dileesh Pothan, among others. It is directed by Amal Joby and written by Riyaz Ismat.

Muzafir Abdulla has produced the film. Ayub Khan has done the cinematography and Kunjunni S Kumar has edited the film. The music is composed by Stephen Devassy and Binoy S Prasad.

