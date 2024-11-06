Jackdaw OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Jackdaw OTT Release Date | Trailer

Jackdaw is an action-thriller film starring Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the lead role. It premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 22, 2023, and at Showcase Cinema de Lux in Stockton-on-Tees on January, 24, 2024. The film was released in theatres on January 26, 2024. After the theatrical release, the film is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Jackdaw?

The film is available on Amazon Prime Video. It is written and directed by Jamie Childs.

Plot

The film is set in Hartlepool, located in the North-East of England, and it centres around an Army veteran and motocross champion named Jack. His life takes a drastic turn when he encounters a financial crisis in his life and reluctantly agrees to a risky job to collect a package from the North Sea. However, everything changes when he discovers that his family is in danger. Will he be able to save them?

Cast and production of Jackdaw

The film features Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Jack, Thomas Turgoose as Craig, Jenna Coleman as Bo, Rory McCann as Armstrong, Allan Mustafa, Austin Haynes, Leon Harrop as Simon, Joe Blakemore as Silas, and Vivienne Acheampong, among others. It is produced by Sebastien Raybaud, Callum Grant, Kate Glover and Jamie Childs under Anton North East Screen and Sleep Pictures. Will Baldy has done the cinematography and David Fisher had edited the film.