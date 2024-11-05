Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty's Film...

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT Release Date | Trailer

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is an action-adventure film starring Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on September 12, 2024, and it received a positive response from critics and audiences. It is set to stream on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch it online?

The film is set to release on November 8, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney + Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the poster on X and captioned, "Catch the action-packed saga of #ARM on Disney+ Hotstar, streaming from November 8. Ready for the adventure? 🔥"

Plot

The film revolves around Kunjiikelu, an electrician who gets to know about his grandfather's legacy, and embarks on a journey to protect it from thugs and negative spirits. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Ajayante Randam Moshanam

The cast of the film includes Tovino Thomas as Kunjikelu, M V Ajayan and Maniyan, Krithi Shetty as Lakshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh as Chothi, Surabhi Lakshmi as Manikyam, Madhupal as King of Edakkal, Shivajith as Kavumbayi Sudhakaran, and Rohini as Maniyan's daughter.

It is directed by Jithin Laal and written by Sujith Nambiar. The film is produced by Listin Stephen and Zachariah Thomas under Magic Frames and UGM Entertainment. Jomon T John has done the cinematography and Dhibu Ninan Thomas has composed the music. Shameer Muhammed has done the editing of the film.