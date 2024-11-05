Mr Plankton OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi's K-Drama Online

Mr Plankton OTT Release Date | Trailer

Mr Plankton is a romantic comedy series starring Woo Do-hwan as Hae-jo, and Lee Yoo-mi as Jo Jae-mi in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Mr Plankton?

The series is set to drop on November 8, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and captioned, "A man plagued by misfortune and his ex, an unlucky bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life. Mr Plankton is coming November 8!"

Mr. Plankton is coming November 8! pic.twitter.com/QavhckdiMu — Netflix (@netflix) October 24, 2024

Plot

The story centres on a charming young man named Mr Plankton, who is discontent with his life but desires to make the most of his remaining time beautiful. His life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally bumps into Jae-mi, his ex-girlfriend, who had left him at the altar after discovering her incompetence to be a mother. The series further explores their evolving relationship.

Cast and production of Mr Plankton

The 10-episodic series features Woo Do-hwan as Hae-jo, Lee Yoo-mi as Jo Jae-mi, Oh Jung-se as Eo-heung, Ahn Suk-hwan as Hae-jo's biological father, Kim Min-seok as Yoo Ki-ho, and Kim Hae-sook as Beom Ho-ja, among others. It is written by Jo-young and directed by Hong Jong-chan. Mr Plankton is produced by Base Story and High Zium Studio. Kim Tae-seong has composed the music.