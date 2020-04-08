'The Lion King', 'Frozen 2' and more: 10 shows, movies to watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Now that Disney+ Hotstar is officially together and you probably have started binge watching your favourite shows or movies like The Lion King, Frozen 2 and more. But there is a lot more to watch then just superhero or Disney’s famous animated movies or serials. Here are some must watch (probably lesser known) movies and shows that Disney+ has to offer.

Life Lamp

You probably have watched (or at least heard of) all the four parts of Toy Story movies. Life Lamp is a seven-minute short film which gives a peek into the life of Bo Peep (Woody Sheriff’s love interest from the first two movies) and what happens to her before making a re-appearance in the fourth movie.

Togo

Set in 1925, Togo tells the tale of a champion dogsled trainer, Seppala, and his Siberian Husky named Togo. After an infection outbreak, mostly affecting children, hits a small town, Seppala along with Togo sets out to transport a cure, navigating the treacherous Alaskan Tundra region. Togo will truly win your heart.

Lady and the Tramp

This is a live-action retelling of the classic 1955 animated movie of the same name. Lady and the Tramp (2019) is about an American Cocker Spaniel named Lady and a stray dog called Tramp. While running away from a clinic where Lady was taken by her owner’s aunt to have a muzzle placed on her due to a misunderstanding, she gets trapped in an alley. As Lady is about to be attacked by other strays, Tramp rescues her. From there begins their journey of friendship and love. Watch this delightful tale to know whether Lady makes it back home and whether they have a happy ending. Lady and the Tramp never had a theatrical release and was the first remake to have a digital release.

Onward

Ian and Barley, teenage elf brothers, embark on a magical journey with the hopes of spending one more day with their late father (without telling their mom). And when their mommy dearest finds out that they are missing, she too, goes out to find them. A cute little family film, this one.

High School Musical: The Musical—The series

This series (season one) comprising of ten episode is set in The East High School. The story revolves around members of a drama club and their mentors as they prepare for the the school’s first musical production. Relations between old friends and new love are tested when rivalry starts seeping in.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum with his wit and inquisitiveness tries to bring a new perspective to things around us. With the help of science and history, Jeff Goldblum gives us fresh insights to look at the world.

Pick of the Litter

This docudrama series follows a set of puppies as they try to learn and train to become guide dogs for the visually impaired.

The Imagineering Story

A fascinating series about the world of Disney and it’s creator Walt Disney. Come see how one idea gave birth to a magical world that beckons not just kids but even adults today.

Pixar In Real Life

If you are fond of Pixar movies then this live-action movie is for you. Set around New York

City Pixar in Real Life brings to life famous characters from all of Pixar movies.

Gaju Bhai

This is an Indian animated series which used to air on Disney Channel in 2016. The story follows the main character (who looks like an elephant) who steps up to save Gajrajpuri and it’s young Prince Iravan from villains.