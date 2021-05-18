The Last Hour review: Beautiful cinematography, exotic locales, and a tale too long

We have seen quite often in Hollywood films that a world of Shamans exists, but we have never actually seen it that much in Indian films or shows. The maximum we have been exposed to is a tantrik, which too has been either used as a villain or, at times, as comic relief. But the The Last Hour tries to use the same to create a genuinely good concept for a suspense drama.

There are a few things which are really good in the show. The first among them is the stellar locales. We keep going abroad to shoot, but there are such beautiful and gorgeous locations present in the northeast part of India, which are hardly utilised. The Last Hour taps into these, and comes out with flying colours. The second good aspect of the show is the brilliant cinematography by Jayesh Nair. Every frame makes you feel like you’re actually present there and indeed running with the cops to solve the case. Lastly, the decision to cast predominantly North-East actors is another masterstroke.