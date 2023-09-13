 The Kapil Sharma Show Tickets 'Sold' At ₹4,999: Actor-Comedian Cautions Fans Of Fraudsters, Says 'We Never Charge A Single Penny'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Kapil Sharma Show Tickets 'Sold' At ₹4,999: Actor-Comedian Cautions Fans Of Fraudsters, Says 'We Never Charge A Single Penny'

The Kapil Sharma Show Tickets 'Sold' At ₹4,999: Actor-Comedian Cautions Fans Of Fraudsters, Says 'We Never Charge A Single Penny'

Kapil Sharma asked his fans not to fall for fraudsters asking for money and promising tickets or passes for his celebrity show

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
article-image

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma warned his fans about fake advertisement about his show which went viral on social media. On Wednesday (September 13), he clarified that it is not genuine and asked his fans and followers not to fall for fraudsters asking for money and promising tickets or passes for his celebrity show.

The now-viral creative featured a picture of Kapil Sharma and the logo of Sony TV. It mentioned that the cost of one ticket is Rs 4,999 along with free drink and popcorn.

Read Also
AI Shows Kapil Sharma, Johnny Lever & Other Desi Comedians In Barbie Land
article-image

A social media user shared the advertisement and tagged Kapil's official X account, asking if it is genuine. "Sir please clarify if it is genuine coz we are huge fans of you from Hyderabad and willing to see you perform live."

Kapil was quick to clarify that they don't charge any money from the audience to see the live shoot of his show. "Sir it’s a fraud. we never charge our audiences a single penny to see the live shoot, pls beware of these kind of fraud people 🙏 thank you," Kapil replied.

Reportedly, Kapil shot for the last episode of latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show in June 2023 and jetted off for his US and Dubai tours. The comedy show went off air in July.

He is currently enjoying a vacation in Karnataka. The actor-comedian has been giving a glimpse of his holiday via photos and videos on Instagram.

Kapil was last seen on the big screens in Nandita Das' film Zwigato. The film released in theatres in March 2023. He played a food delivery person exploring the world of the gig economy. He takes up the job after losing out his work during the COVID-19 lockdown. It is a story of resilience, hope, and the unbreakable human spirit.

Reportedly, Kapil will next be seen in The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles.

Read Also
Netizens SLAM Kapil Sharma For Making Fun Of Fan's Mobile Camera: 'Naya Phone Kharid Do Fir' (Watch...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Newlyweds Chris Evans & Alba Baptista To Have Second Wedding In Portugal

Newlyweds Chris Evans & Alba Baptista To Have Second Wedding In Portugal

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Wedding Invite LEAKED; See Photos

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Wedding Invite LEAKED; See Photos

MTV Video Music Awards 2023: Complete List Of Winners

MTV Video Music Awards 2023: Complete List Of Winners

Sophie Turner Spotted Smoking, Sporting Blonde Hair Amid Divorce With Joe Jonas (PHOTOS)

Sophie Turner Spotted Smoking, Sporting Blonde Hair Amid Divorce With Joe Jonas (PHOTOS)

'Piche Pade Rehte Ho': Ibrahim Ali Khan's Reaction On Seeing Paps Outside His Gym Goes Viral (WATCH)

'Piche Pade Rehte Ho': Ibrahim Ali Khan's Reaction On Seeing Paps Outside His Gym Goes Viral (WATCH)