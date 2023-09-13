The Kapil Sharma Show Tickets 'Sold' At ₹4,999: Actor-Comedian Cautions Fans Of Fraudsters, Says 'We Never Charge A Single Penny'

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma warned his fans about fake advertisement about his show which went viral on social media. On Wednesday (September 13), he clarified that it is not genuine and asked his fans and followers not to fall for fraudsters asking for money and promising tickets or passes for his celebrity show.

The now-viral creative featured a picture of Kapil Sharma and the logo of Sony TV. It mentioned that the cost of one ticket is Rs 4,999 along with free drink and popcorn.

A social media user shared the advertisement and tagged Kapil's official X account, asking if it is genuine. "Sir please clarify if it is genuine coz we are huge fans of you from Hyderabad and willing to see you perform live."

Kapil was quick to clarify that they don't charge any money from the audience to see the live shoot of his show. "Sir it’s a fraud. we never charge our audiences a single penny to see the live shoot, pls beware of these kind of fraud people 🙏 thank you," Kapil replied.

Reportedly, Kapil shot for the last episode of latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show in June 2023 and jetted off for his US and Dubai tours. The comedy show went off air in July.

He is currently enjoying a vacation in Karnataka. The actor-comedian has been giving a glimpse of his holiday via photos and videos on Instagram.

Kapil was last seen on the big screens in Nandita Das' film Zwigato. The film released in theatres in March 2023. He played a food delivery person exploring the world of the gig economy. He takes up the job after losing out his work during the COVID-19 lockdown. It is a story of resilience, hope, and the unbreakable human spirit.

Reportedly, Kapil will next be seen in The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles.