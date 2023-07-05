Netizens SLAM Kapil Sharma For Making Fun Of Fan's Mobile Camera: 'Naya Phone Kharid Do Fir' (Watch Video) | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is being brutally trolled by netizens after one of his videos from Mumbai airport went viral on social media. Kapil was spotted in an all-black outfit at the airport on Tuesday, July 4. He reportedly jetted off for The Kapil Sharma tour.

In the now-viral video, Kapil is seen surrounded by several fans soon after he got out of his car. A fan comes near him to click a selfie, however, his camera was not working. Kapil is then seen ridiculing his mobile camera.

"Tumhara camera toh chal nai raha hai," Kapil is heard saying before he laughed and went inside the airport. The comedian is now being trolled for not waiting for the fan and making fun of his mobile phone.

Netizens lash out at Kapil

Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, a user commented, "This attitude, even superstars, does not have.. comedy like this does not work everywhere, Kapil needs to understand.. It's so weird of hurting someone's emotions."

"Toh 1 min ruk jate uska camera chalne Tak.. fans se hi ho ap Jo b ho aj," wrote another user.

"Your behaviour is not good Kapil Sharma," read a comment.

Another angry user commented, "Bade log hai inko garibo ka mazak udhana bohot ache se aata hai."

"Kapil Bhai Naya Phone Kharid Ke Do Fir Usko," wrote a user.

Reportedly, Kapil shot for the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and is preparing for his US tour. The comedy show will go off air in July.

Last week, he shared a couple of pictures with Archana Puran Singh and wrote, "last photo shoot of this season with the queen of our show @archanapuransingh we will miss you in usa mam 🤪 love you so much."

Kapil was last seen on the big screens in Nandita Das' film Zwigato. The film released in theatres in March 2023. In the film, he played a food delivery person exploring the world of the gig economy. He takes up the job after losing out his work during the COVID-19 lockdown. It is a story of resilience, hope, and the unbreakable human spirit.

Reportedly, Kapil will next be seen in The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles.