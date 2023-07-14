The Jengaburu Curse Trailer: India's First Cli-Fi Series To Dig Deeper Into Man VS Nature Conflict

India's internationally acclaimed and renowned filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda and the makers of 'The Jengaburu Curse' released the trailer of the upcoming Sony LIV series on Thursday. Based on the evolving climate changes and its adverse effects upon nature and mankind, the show stars a fine ensemble cast of actors including Faria Abdullah, Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat and Hitesh Dave in pivotal roles.

Written by Mayank Tewari, the series is based in a small town in Odisha that traces the story of London-based financial analyst Priya Das. When her father disappear under mysterious circumstances, Das sets out to search for him. Her search leads her to an unfounded connection between nature and mankind, when she bumps into the distinctive Bondia tribe in Odisha. The show attempts at addressing mankind's relentless greed and how it affects nature.

Speaking further about what the show entails, Panda says, "The Jengaburu Curse is the first Indian cli-fi thriller series. The show delves deep into the repercussions of mankind's relentless pursuit of natural resources, revealing the alarming consequences that follow. Through Jengaburu, our aim is to entertain the audience as well as raise awareness about the dire need for environmental conservation. We are proud to have brought together a talented cast and crew and can't wait for audiences to embark on this thrilling adventure with us."

The show streams on Sony Liv from August 9, 2023 onwards.

Read Also SonyLIV deletes Crime Patrol episode 'based' on Shraddha Walkar murder case

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)