SonyLIV announces 'The Madras Murder' series based on journalist's murder in 1940s

The series is set in 1940s' British India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
AL Vijay |

SonyLIV has announced its upcoming web series titled 'The Madras Murder', based on a murder case in 1940s British India.

The show will unfold the untold conspiracies and mysteries around the murder of an infamous yellow journalist, who was known for writing scandalous articles about cinema celebrities and the involvement of the Tamil cinema’s first superstar in the murder case.

This series will be written and directed by Sooriyaprathap S. Ace director AL Vijay will be the showrunner of the series. This show will be produced by IB Karthikeyan under the banner of Big Print Pictures.

AL Vijay says, “It feels great to be associated with the most challenging prestigious project, 'The Madras Murder', based on a real incident that happened in the Madras Presidency. To present a tremendous and magnificent experience for the viewers, our entire team will put up the optimum effort in recreating the pre-independence era on the digital screen.”

article-image
