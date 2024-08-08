The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a science fiction film starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, and Peter Dinklage in the lead roles. The film premiered on November 5, 2023 in Berlin and later, it was released in theatres on November 17, 2023. The adventure film is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch it online?

The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is also available on Apple iTunes, YouTube, and Google Play on a rental basis in English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil.

Every game has a beginning. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - only in theaters November 17. #TheHungerGames pic.twitter.com/OWtdp2XNnM — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) April 27, 2023

Plot

The series narrates the story of young students who participate in the annual Hunger Games. Whoever survives the deadly game will become its leader. What do the students do to survive when they find themselves in a spiral of death?

Cast

The much acclaimed series cast includes Tom Blyth as Coriolanus, Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, Viola Davis as Dr Volumnia Gaul, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius, Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am, Burn Gorman as Commander Hoff, Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote, Aamer Husain as Felix Ravinstill and Ayomide Adegun as Pup Harrington, among others.

About The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The adventure film is an adaptation of Suzanne Collins's worldwide bestselling novel of the same name. It is directed by Francis Lawrence, and Jo Willems has done the cinematography. Nina Jacobson has produced the series with Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence under Lionsgate Films, Good Universe, and Color Force.