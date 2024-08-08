 The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where To Watch

The adventure film is an adaptation Suzanne Collins's worldwide bestselling novel of the same name

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a science fiction film starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, and Peter Dinklage in the lead roles. The film premiered on November 5, 2023 in Berlin and later, it was released in theatres on November 17, 2023. The adventure film is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch it online?

FPJ Shorts
'I Exhaled Only In The Last Second Before The Whistle…': Anand Mahindra Praises India's Men's Hockey Team For Their Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics
'I Exhaled Only In The Last Second Before The Whistle…': Anand Mahindra Praises India's Men's Hockey Team For Their Bronze Medal At Paris 2024 Olympics
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here

The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is also available on Apple iTunes, YouTube, and Google Play on a rental basis in English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil.

Plot

The series narrates the story of young students who participate in the annual Hunger Games. Whoever survives the deadly game will become its leader. What do the students do to survive when they find themselves in a spiral of death?

Cast

The much acclaimed series cast includes Tom Blyth as Coriolanus, Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, Viola Davis as Dr Volumnia Gaul, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius, Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am, Burn Gorman as Commander Hoff, Ashley Liao as Clemensia Dovecote, Aamer Husain as Felix Ravinstill and Ayomide Adegun as Pup Harrington, among others.

Read Also
Exhuma OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun's Horror Film
article-image

About The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The adventure film is an adaptation of Suzanne Collins's worldwide bestselling novel of the same name. It is directed by Francis Lawrence, and Jo Willems has done the cinematography. Nina Jacobson has produced the series with Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence under Lionsgate Films, Good Universe, and Color Force.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTO: Fahadh Faasil Celebrates Birthday With Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth On Sets Of Vettaiyan

PHOTO: Fahadh Faasil Celebrates Birthday With Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth On Sets Of Vettaiyan

Dogman OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Dogman OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where...

The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where...

Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All...

Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All...

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik Takes Dig At Sana Makbul & Her Beau Srikanth, Payal Says 'Paisa Ho...

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik Takes Dig At Sana Makbul & Her Beau Srikanth, Payal Says 'Paisa Ho...