The Housemaid Out On OTT: Where To Watch Sydney Sweeney & Amanda Seyfried's Mystery Thriller Movie Online?

The Housemaid |

The Housmaid is an erotic psychological thriller film directed by Paul Feig. The film is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Freida McFadden. It premiered at the Axa Equitable Center in New York City on December 2, 2025, and it was released in theatres on December 19 and received a positive response from the audience and critics.

About The Housmaid: OTT streaming details

The film is now streaming on Apple TV+. Audiences can also watch it on Amazon Prime Video. However, on Prime Video, the film is only available for rent starting from Rs 499. The Housmaid is based on themes of power dynamics, manipulation, and dark, hidden secrets. The film shows a dangerous, claustrophobic relationship between a wealthy couple and a vulnerable employee.

What is The Housmaid all about?

The film revolves around Millie, a woman with a difficult background who is on parole, who accepts a live-in position with the affluent Winchester family. She feels caught between a harsh, unpredictable wife (Nina) and an attractive husband (Andrew), only to learn that the home conceals perilous secrets and her bosses are not who they appear to be.

Cast and characters

The film features Sydney Sweeney as Wilhelmina Calloway, Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester, Brandon Sklenar as Andrew Winchester, Michele Morrone as Enzo Accardi, Elizabeth Perkins as Evelyn Winchester, Amanda Joy Erickson as Suzanne, Megan Ferguson as Jilianne, Don DiPetta as Officer Jenkins, and Alaina Surgener as Amanda, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

The film is produced by Todd Lieberman, Paul Feig, and Laura Fischer under the banner of Hidden Pictures and Pretty Dangerous Pictures. John Schwartzman has done the cinematography, and Theodore Shapiro has composed the music of the film.

Key production and plot facts

Much of the film was shot in a single house in New Jersey, creating a close-knit and familial atmosphere.

Due to the overwhelming response from audiences and critics, a sequel based on the second book, Housemaid's Secret, is in development.

According to the filmmakers, the cast spent much time in the main filming location to give it a feel like an actual living place (House).