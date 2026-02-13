OTT Releases This Week- From Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu To The Conjuring: Last Rites, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | February 13, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is an action-comedy film that centres around a National Security Officer named Shankara Vara Prasad, whose life takes an interesting turn when he falls in love and marries Sasirekha. It is streaming on ZEE5.
The Art of Sarah tells the story of Sarah Kim, a woman who fabricates a luxurious lifestyle and a high-end brand to deceive the wealthy elite. It is streaming on Netflix.
Conjuring: The Last Rites centres around paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who decide to solve a paranormal case, one last time. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Eternity is a romantic fantasy film that centres on a realm beyond life where spirits have a week to choose their eternal destination. It is streaming on Apple TV+.
Kohrra is a murder mystery thriller series that revolves around a police inspector named Dhanwant Kaur, whose husband has been missing for four days. What happens when she is asked to solve another murder mystery case in a limited time frame? Kohrra Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.
Bandwaale is set in the backdrop of Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, and narrates the story of a young woman named Mairam who loves writing poetry and decides to build her career in the field of poetry. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Cross Season 2 follows the story of Alex Cross, a homicide detective from Washington, DC, who is actively working on the murder of an activist. His life is turned upside down when his wife, Maria, is murdered by a serial killer tied to his traumatic past. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Set in a harsh and desolate landscape, Predator: Badlands follows a gripping narrative that centres around a young, rejected Predator called Dek, who is exiled from his clan. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
