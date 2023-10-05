The Himalayan Film Festival Screens Jawan, Jaane Jaan In Mobile Digital Movie Theaters In Ladakh |

Rohit BhatnagarAfter a successful debut in 2021, the second edition of The Himalayan Film Festival was held from September 29 till October 3 and showcased a mix of blockbuster movies as well as acclaimed indie titles. The majestic venue of Leh's Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra was turned into a big screen auditorium, with audio visual logistics provided by PictureTime, a homegrown innovative mobile theatre company known for its state-of-the-art inflatable digital cinemas.

The movies that enthralled the Ladakhis included Kareena's thriller Jaane Jaan, which was screened on the second day of the festival. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial was a hit with the audience, which turned up in huge numbers to witness the film— making it one of the rare big screen outings of the film, which originally released on an OTT platform. The biggest turnout at the festival was Jawan, the blockbuster that's making waves across the world.

Ahead of its screening in Leh, director Atlee sent a special message to the audience describing the Shah Rukh Khan starrer as a film with pure Indian emotions at heart. "Shah Rukh sir, Deepika ma’am, Nayanthara ma’am and everyone involved worked with their heart to make the film wonderful. Please do watch and let us know your comments on this," Atlee said in his message.

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder, PictureTime Digiplex, shares, “The intention of the team with the second edition of The Himalayan Film Festival was to offer viewers an immersive movie experience. We were happy to associate with team Anupama Chopra to plan something unique and different. This was the biggest, grandest film festival of any Himalayan destination which offered four days of an immersive film viewing experience. It was a challenge, but we knew we had to deliver an unforgettable experience to the audience and I'm thrilled that we could do exactly that.”

Apart from films, it also saw insightful masterclasses with filmmakers like Vikramaditya Motwane, Amit Sharma and Kenny Basumatary, who was also seen acting alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

The Himalayan Film Festival was organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, in collaboration with Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh.