The half yearly Bollywood report card: From Roohi to Radhe... worse movies of 2021 so far

A girl is on a bullet train, which is running at a speed of 500 km/hr. But when she has to peep into a stranger’s home while being on the train, it automatically slows down. If logic was a person, he would have jumped off the same train after watching this. One fails to understand if one should appreciate it or criticise, but the creators have unknowingly crafted a new genre through this film which is more of muddled than mysterious. Some credit for this discovery also goes to Parineeti Chopra, who appeared more confused than the audience. She had to play an alcoholic, but seems like she got so high that she forgot to act high. The only consumable thing about this one is Aditi Rao Hydari’s performance. All this film can stand to be is a test for those who claim to be Hydari’s fans, with disappointment being the guaranteed result.

2. Hello Charlie