The half yearly Bollywood report card: From Roohi to Radhe... worse movies of 2021 so far

5. Roohi
Why can’t film-makers just stop after making one good film? One wishes one had invested time in finding answers to the question rather than watching a blemished version of Stree. But, unfortunately, 2021 led many to watch an actor as good as Rajkummar Rao being waived off at the hands of a weak script. The item number — the beginning of the film — paints a clear picture of what the creators thought to be the best way to engage the audience. But what they didn’t realise is that however good actors you may cast, whatever item songs you make them do, a substandard plot and terrible script is enough to sink the ship.
4. Sardar Ka Grandson
It’s high time Arjun Kapoor starts reviewing his own films. Maybe the audience that he is trying to cater will be saved from the misery that he inflicts, when on screen. The creators of this movie put in all their energies in lifting a house from Lahore to Amritsar, but they forgot to lift the film itself. One feels sorry for actors like Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Aditi Rao Hydari that they had to contribute to this stinking, spoiled broth. More than anything else, this film will make you yawn. So, if you are suffering from insomnia this is something that can surely put you to sleep.
3. The Girl on the Train
A girl is on a bullet train, which is running at a speed of 500 km/hr. But when she has to peep into a stranger’s home while being on the train, it automatically slows down. If logic was a person, he would have jumped off the same train after watching this. One fails to understand if one should appreciate it or criticise, but the creators have unknowingly crafted a new genre through this film which is more of muddled than mysterious. Some credit for this discovery also goes to Parineeti Chopra, who appeared more confused than the audience. She had to play an alcoholic, but seems like she got so high that she forgot to act high. The only consumable thing about this one is Aditi Rao Hydari’s performance. All this film can stand to be is a test for those who claim to be Hydari’s fans, with disappointment being the guaranteed result.
2. Hello Charlie
What prompted Pankaj Saraswat to make this snore-fest of a film should be the question Saraswat should ask himself. Aadar Jain, another young gun from the Kapoor clan, was gifted with this artificial opportunity but unfortunately he misspent it. In fact, the gorilla — Jackie Shroff in disguise — had more voice modulations than Jain’s wearisome pitch. And, why Jackie Shroff is after his own well-established career is completely incomprehensible. Seems like what they wanted to make was something on the lines of the cult movie, Phir Hera Pheri, but what they ended up with lays somewhere on the trails of Total Dhamaal. More than anything else, this film makes one scream — PLEASE STOP CHARLIE!
1. Radhe
He can run faster than a speeding bullet, fly higher than a helicopter and drive better than his driver. But what he cannot do is buy a physics book, hire a good writer and, of course, learn to act. This list would be incomplete without ‘Your Most Wanted Bhai’ because prima facie he loves to be a part of such lists. But this time his film has a few good things to offer too. One being its ability to serve as a decent standard for budding filmmakers as what not to make. It also made other extremely bad films look good. The other four in the list seem more bearable after watching this one. It’s severity could be measured by the fact that Zee5 had to release Friends Reunion to redeem itself. With atrocious dialogues, under par direction and awful editing, Radhe has shown us the lowest 2021 could get.
