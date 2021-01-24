The Greek Tragedy: Looking back at the cinema of Theo Angelopoulos

The films of Theo Angelopoulos are not easy. They are slow, meditative, melancholic and often rather long with extended shots that can last up to ten minutes without a single cut. Yes, for the uninitiated, it might seem like a tedious watch. But a little patience and you will start to appreciate the true charm of his cinema. And before you’d know it, you will find yourself addicted to it. His films have a quality to make you breathless by their exquisite beauty. Each frame of an Angelopoulos film is like a huge canvas of hauntingly beautiful, lucid painting in watercolour. His films are set on the bleak, cold, misty and often rain-lashed backdrop of North Greece, and the narratives unfold in a deliciously languid pace through slow, sweeping (and often 360 degree) pans, tracking shots, and long takes. A master of Brechtian detachment elements, Angelopoulos’s fondness for certain filmic techniques, such as the God’s eye view shots, stylised and choreographed scenes, and preference of long shots over close-ups makes him an auteur’s auteur. Like Gabriel Garcia Márquez does in his 1967 novel, One Hundred Years of Solitude, Angelopoulos weaves in different time frames and places them into one narrative, often using one single long shot, which liberates his films from the shackle of “here and now.”

Apart from socio-political issues like borders between countries and immigration; the societal deconstruction of and adverse effect on Greek villages post World War II and Civil War; and political instability in the Balkan region, his films also explore the dismal living condition of ordinary people under both Right-wing and Stalinist regimes, and the country’s inability to incorporate its past into the present. The filmmaker’s stories are often about journeys of men who find themselves strangers in their own country.

Like in the films of Luchino Visconti, Carlos Saura, Andrzej Wajda the history of the nation plays an important role in Angelopoulos’s films. He often puts miniscule human figures on the backdrop of a vast landscapes suggesting man’s helplessness while confronting the great forces of nature and also his insignificance in the greater scheme of things.

However, it is not just Angelopoulos who makes his films so distinct. Much of the credit is shared among his frequent collaborators, Yorgos Arvanitis, his cameraman and a master of those really long takes; Eleni Karaindrou, who composes the hauntingly elegiac background score; and, of course, screenwriter Tonino Guerra.

Here are five must-watch Angelopoulos movies (in no particular order)

Eternity and a Day (1998)